Kate Nicholls OBE is the Chief Executive of UK Hospitality which represents over 130,000 businesses in the hospitality sector.

‘‘The hospitality sector experienced the steepest economic declines of any industry during the pandemic. Overall, in 2020, the sector’s economic output was 42% lower than in 2019, and in 2021, it remained 21% below 2019 levels.

‘‘Food and accommodation sector output was 90% lower than pre-pandemic levels (February 2020).’’

‘‘From January-March 2020 to October-December 2021, the workforce in the sector shrank by 3.6%, o r 90,000 jobs.’’

Output in 2020 42% lower than 2019.

Sustained decline of sector during lockdown.

Outdoor campsites still subject to social distancing requirements.

‘‘For some businesses they were closed for the entire period COVID lasted.’’

‘‘A nightclub in the city centre of Liverpool was effectively closed the moment the Prime Minster said we should stop socialising 16th March.’’

‘‘Closed business in City Centres they were the last to recover.’’

Unprecedented lockdown and long term impacts

Signifcant impact of restrictions on livleyhoods.

Long term consequences.

Major economic shocks (eg; financial crisis, 911, terrorist attacks) normally take businesses 36 months to fully recover post lockdown it is taking TWICE as long.

Global events war in Ukraine, inflation further impacting the sector.

COVID debt.

‘‘We warned repeatedly throughout the pandemic that there would be persistent economic scarring.’’

‘‘Never before have we had an economic intervention to physically close premises and prevent them from trading altogether.’’

‘‘There are businesses still paying back COVID debt so they haven’t recovered in terms of value, volume, cash flow, balance sheets. You still have that persistent scarring in the hospitality sector.’’

Preparing for another pandemic

Previous preparedness planning jettisoned.

NPIs had significant impacts on the sector.

‘‘We need an economic SAGE that sits alongside the health SAGE to be able to look at the economic cost benefit analysis.’’

‘‘Given the progressive reintroduction of coercive measures and introduction of new ones towards the latter part of 2020 (tier system, second national lockdown, re-imposition of tier system), it might have been anticipated that the supportmeasures would be fully reviewed and a new package would be introduced. This did not occur. Few measures had been introduced since March to support the hospitality industry and, with one notable exception, the further support measures announced between July and September were modest.’’

‘‘It is challenging to determine exactly how many hospitality businesses permanently closed or how many new ones opened during the pandemic, as there is no single measure of closures and openings across all business types. Between January 2020 and 2021, the total number of hospitality businesses in the UK dropped by 10%.’’

‘‘In mid-February 2021, 45% of hospitality businesses reported profits that were over 50% lower than usual for that time of year, compared to just 13% of businesses across all sectors. ‘‘

