Appearing remotely to testify is John Ramsay Swinney, current First Minister for Scotland. During the lockdown years he was Deputy First Minister in the Scottish Government from November 2014 to March 2023.

Sadly like other MSPs Mr.Swinney has had NOTHING to say over thee past 2 YEARS of harrowing Scottish COVID-19 evidence as he swore on the bible to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth at today’s UK COVID-19 inquiry.

Claire Dobbin KC was scathing in her assessment of Mr.Swinney’s ‘lessons learned’ statement which offered no apoligies to the harms caused to children and young people as a result of lockdown.

If it’s one thing politicians like John Swinney are good at it is the ability to talk a whole load of nothing in slow motion monotone for hours on end which is what happened during this session.

Oath.

Lessons learned.

‘Preferable’ to move more quickly towards e-learning.

‘‘The Framework clearly highlighted the range of harms experienced by children and young people:-

“Children and young people are likely to be impacted most, and for longer, by the unintended consequences and other factors attributable to actions taken to control the pandemic. We understand that school closures are having a negative impact on all aspects of children’s progress and development, including wellbeing. The anticipated consequences include impacts on mental health: socialisation and attachment (particularly for younger children). Impacts of ‘hidden harm’ may lead to additional cognitive, emotional and behavioural needs and are likely to require significant intervention over the medium and longer term. Navigating the right course through the crisis will involve taking difficult decisions that seek to balance these various, inter - related harms so as to minimise overall harm.’’

-Paragraph 238

‘‘ I am asked to explain whether I have now considered the advice and evidence of Professor Woolhouse that school closures in this period were unnecessary.’’

-Paragraphs 415

Based on the survey of schools, in relation to attainment which i specifically recall was:

“The majority of teachers reported that higher numbers of children and young people from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds showed regression in core literacy and numeracy skills when schools re-opened after the closures of school buildings.’’

-Paragraph 450

I should be noted Mr.Swinney did not vote for lockdown in 2020 but did vote in 2022 to make sure the draconian coroanvirus act was made permanent in Scotland.

‘‘I believe that my decisions at this time were firmly located within, and enabled by, the strong commitment across the Scottish Government to..

…a human rights-base approach to legislation and policy including in relation to children and young people.’’

-Paragrpaph 568 of statement

See harrowing testimony unreported 15 months on from the health and social care hearings closing statements.

‘‘The pandemic showed that people didn’t have human rights.’’

The full list of human rights abused or removed in Scotland because of lockdown below.

‘‘Finally, I would reflect that..

..in my opinion, there was a more holistic, family- centred approach to service delivery during the pandemic than prior to 2020, or since…

..The necessary restrictions placed on service delivery during the pandemic, believe, led to a more coordinated approach to family support which facilitated engagement by those families..

..to their benefit and the benefit of vulnerable children and young people.’’

-Paragraph 607 of statement

See harrowing testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry from lawyers representing families of children with additional support needs who were crushed by the government lockdown response.

Also see the Chief Executive of PAMIS who remarked that the clinical abandonment of the most vulnerable ‘felt criminal.’

These were the groups went on to die the most ‘‘involving COVID-19.’’

Be under no illusion MSPs like John Swinney will not hesistate to lock Scotland down harder and faster in future once the WHO say the magic word ‘pandemic.’ They couldn’t care less about the damage they have caused to millions of lives otherwise they’d be talking about it to make sure it never happens again!?

