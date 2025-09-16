Content warning: Some stories and themes may be distressing.

Introduction

‘The UK Covid-19 Inquiry commissioned Verian to undertake this research programme to provide a picture of children and young people’s experiences, and how they perceived the impact of the UK Covid-19 “pandemic” on them.’

Verian carried out 600 interviews with children and young people between the ages of 9 and 22 (who were therefore between the ages of 5 and 18 during ‘the pandemic’ in the UK. Interviews took a trauma-informed approach to ensure that participation did not inadvertently cause re-traumatisation or distress.

What has been evidenced?

The extremis of isolation policies led to young people in mental institutions attempting to escape.

Lack of oversight for vulnerable individuals with dubious treatment offered by new staff.

Mother cited as safeguarding issue after following COVID rules to protect her son.

Family members coerced loved ones to get ‘vaccinated’ and young people submitted to the injections so they could go on holday.

Police enforcement of lockdown.

Some parents would rather COVID mitigations continued indefinetely.

Overview of feedback

The effect of following authoritarian public ‘‘health’’ diktats was to make a serious committment to destroy your health and any adverse consequences inclusive of novel mRNA injections, ‘COVID/Long COVID’ can be blamed.

It’s standard textbook stuff the following is ruinous to human immune function with concerning research emerging since 2020 in relation to mask wearing (links provided).

Lack of exercise and fresh air

Lack of sleep

Living in fear

Poor nutrition

Isolation

Mask wearing

If you dared break harmful ‘health’ diktats you could be dragged into court.

Feedback on face masks

Dystopian, horrible, inconvenient, uncomfortable, irritating, restricted breathing with punishments for non compliance.

‘‘Wearing the mask was hard. So I applied for a mask exemption thing..i got to visit [my dad] without a mask then… We couldn’t hug him for a while… we couldn’t even touch him… It was just weird. Like, someone being there, you can’t even interact with them… You couldn’t move the chair any closer.”

-Age 18

‘‘It felt a bit like I was in like some dystopian movie just because…all of a sudden everybody's wearing masks and you're going in washing your hands, sanitising them and then heading up to a class."

-Aged 19

‘‘So being back in the classroom, it was quite horrible, to be honest, because they would make us like sit there the whole time in our masks. I didn't like that.’’

-Age 16

‘‘When people are wearing masks you’ve got no clue what they’re really saying they’re that far away from you. So it just made everything so inconvenient.’’

-Aged 18

‘‘We had to wear masks all the time, which is probably the hardest bit because it’s hard to understand people, and it’s hard to do lessons in there because they’re obviously quite, like, uncomfortable to wear. So that was quite tricky.”

-Aged 16

‘‘I think my least favourite thing about it was face masks, I couldn’t stand them, and the amount of, we call them conducts [punishments], that I got from just not really wanting to wear them. You just felt a bit restricted with breathing.’’

-Age 16

Thoughts

This comment demonstrates what people were really afraid of. The government.

‘My nan, who must have been eighty at the time, literally came up to me and said ‘I don’t care about Covid, give me a hug’. The funeral directors literally just turned away; they did not care that we were breaking social distancing. They were actually like actually, yes, fair enough.”

-Age 18

There was a BBC report of this evidence lacking many of the above details.

The full 266 page report can be viewed here

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Children and Young people’s report can be viewed here

