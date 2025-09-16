Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

3 Comments

User's avatar
James Shaw's avatar
James Shaw
4h

This week I phoned for an appointment with the GP. The first item on the answer phone was a message which said the Practise is following NHS guidelines and you will be required to wear a mask at all times or you may be refused to be seen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture