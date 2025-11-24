Introduction

The UK COVID-19 inquiry has just published its latest Every Story Matters record for Module 9. This is the sixth Every Story Matters report. The Every Story Matters team went to 43 towns and cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

‘‘Groups like disabled people and people with pre-existing health conditions were hit especially hard according to the stories that were shared.’’

-Long term impact

Report highlights reel

‘Many individuals described facing severe financial hardship, including those who were already financially vulnerable.’

‘Often individuals struggled to afford essentials and relied on food banks, charities and borrowing from friends or family to get by.’

The full 139 page document can be viewed here.

Thoughts

A phenomenal speech at the time from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem at CPAC Feb 2021 in Orlando, FL. A state which operated without lockdowns or mask mandates.

‘‘COVID didn’t crush the economy..Government crushed the economy.’’

Meanwhile in the UK small business owners were pummelled along with those on lower incomes and living with pre-existing conditions whilst the laptop class relaxed in their new hot tubs.

