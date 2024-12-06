Introduction

On 11th Nov 2024 when NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard testified at the UK COVID inquiry a chart was shown of Northwick Park hospital, London to demonstrate how ICU capacity was overwhelmed during ‘the pandemic.’

I recently received the following response from NHS England with regards to Northwick Park hospital, critical care activity. As can be seen during the ‘peak pandemic’ years (2020-2023) were 875 (15%) LESS total admissions than the the prior 3 year non pandemic period.

2017-2020= 5,675

2020-2023= 4,800

Even with this cherry picked hospital data we see in reality more people were admitted the year before ‘the pandemic’ 2019-2020 which exceeded any of the peak ‘pandemic’ years. In fact, from 2021 total ICU admissions were, year on year, the lowest for 7 years compared to pre ‘pandemic’ levels.

