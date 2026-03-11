Not on the news!

Testimony highlights from Module 10 of the UK COVID-19 inquiry with a focus on officials and the third sector.

These testimonies have either been poorly covered by the mainstream media or ignored altogether inclusive of the so called UK ‘alternative’ media.

—SPRING 2020 LOCKDOWN LED TO A SHARP DECLINE IN UK POPULATION MENTAL HEALTH—PEOPLE WITH EXISTING MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES DID NOT SEEK HELP EVEN WHEN SUICIDAL—DISABLED PEOPLE FELT A BURDEN—DISASTROUS EFFECTS—MISUSE DNACPR ALSO REMOVED NORMAL HEALTHCARE NEEDS FROM DISABLED PEOPLE—CLINICAL FRAILTY SCORING DEEMED ELDERLY 65+ AND DISABLED UNFIT FOR TREATMENT —PREGNANT WOMEN GAVE BIRTH ALONE—PRISONERS TREATMENT WAS INHUMANE—HUMAN RIGHTS BREACHED IN PRISONS—ISOLATION LINKED TO INCREASE IN PRISON SUICIDES—COVID AS CAUSE OF DEATHS IN PRISON QUESTIONABLE—

All testimonies can be viewed in greater detail within this substack.

