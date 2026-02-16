Introduction

Today is the start of the final Module 10 ‘Impact on Society’ at the UK COVID-19 inquiry. Public hearings will take place in London over the next three weeks from 16th February 2026 – 5th March 2026. It will investigate the impact of the lockdown measures put in place and examine any disproportionate impacts.

The full list of Module 10 core paticipants can be viewed here.

Impact Film

Emergency services personnel going to work suicidal.

Theatre/gig industry adverse impacts.

Stigma.

People with mental health episodes due to lockdown arrested.

Persistent fear of normality.

Nurses and council workers using food banks. ‘Unprecedented’ demand.

Mental health support withdrawn.

COVID diagnosis.

Funeral restrictions. No hugs. No handshakes.

No end of life visits.

‘‘I did attempt to commit suicide.’’

Mac. Emergency services worker. England.

‘‘We’d turn up and there’d be like a party ongoing, massive group of people in the house, and we’d have to turn up and turf them all out.’’

-Police Officer. Scotland

‘‘Two lovely nurses held the ipad for my mum as i said goodbye to her.’’

-Karen. Wales.

‘‘The hardest thing i’ve ever done is say goodbye on FaceTime.’’

Anne. Northern Ireland.

‘‘Going to the funeral and not being able to give anyone a hug or do anything was HORRENDOUS.’’

Emma. Scotland.

Thoughts

As much as the inquiry always likes to portray it was 'the pandemic’ responsible for so much harm anyone with a semblance of common sense knows it was the human rights depriving lockdown measures coupled with over the top media and political fear mongering.

