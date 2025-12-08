Introduction

I felt it necessary to cover this extremely shocking must read witness statement submitted to the UK COVID-19 inquiry (published 31 July 2025) from Care Home Relatives Scotland who were refused core participation status at the UK hearings.

To view CHRS members giving evidence to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry over 2 years ago click here.

A clip which demonstrates the life giving benefits of physical contact with loved ones.

Statement highlights

Impacts of isolation

‘‘From early March 2020 care home residents of all ages had all their contact with family and loved ones, activities, and social life abruptly removed for a significant period of time.’’

-Paragraph 30

‘‘The lack of meaningful contact for care home residents resulted in significant decline for many. Many family members and loved ones of care home residents carried out a caring role for them prior to the pandemic. Restrictions resulted in this care both physical and mental being removed from residents. Many of these carers witnesses a significant physical and mental decline of their relative throughout the Pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘Care home residents were also stripped of their social interaction with other residents and essentially put in..

..solitary confinement for a significant proportion of the Pandemic. ‘‘

-Paragraph 32

‘‘Some residents with dementia lost the ability to articulate themselves and stopped speaking as much.’’

‘‘One CHRS member reported that their relative’s care home could not cope with their relative’s behaviour and if the member did not consent to anti-psychotic medication, then the care home would no longer be able to meet their relative’s needs.’’

‘‘It appeared that more individuals with dementia were sedated and medicated during the pandemic to assist with challenging behaviours during the restrictions.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘Many care home residents were deprived of contact with their loved ones in the last years and months of their lives. They experienced loneliness and distress which in some instances contributed to their death.’’

-Paragraph 34

Impact on relationships between relatives and residents

‘‘They were unable to celebrate special occasions - birthdays, Christmas etc.’’

-Paragraph 36

‘‘Many relatives were unable to hand gifts in for their relatives.’’

-Paragraph 38

Powers of Attorney and Guardianship

‘‘Powers of Attorney and Guardianship that were held in relation to care home residents were completely disregarded during the Pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘One CHRS member reported that they specifically requested for their consent to be obtained for testing to becarried out on their family member whom they held guardianship in relation to. This request was ignored.’’

-Paragraph 46

Restrictions over care homes

‘‘Areas such as Glasgow and Lanarkshire largely had no indoor visits for a year.’’

-Paragraph 84

‘‘Care home residents were not allowed to leave their care home for a trip in the car with a loved one until March 2021.’’

-Paragraph 86

‘‘Visiting restrictions were more severe within care homes than other accommodations housing vulnerable individuals.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘It was seven months after the Chancellors Eat Out to Help Out before care home residents were even able to go for a walk or a run in the car.’’

-Paragraph 91

Visiting restrictions

‘‘Closed window visits (in some cases with people speaking to their relative on a telephone while seeing them through a window) did not permi meaningful social interaction and increased rather than reduced the distress experienced.’’

-Paragraph 97

‘‘One care home resident described the window visits in the following way:

`Never believe that a distanced ‘garden visit’ or ‘window visiting’ was the answer to our isolation. Only someone who has peered through that closed window can ever understand how inhumane, cruel and painful that token offering was.’’

-Paragraph 98

‘‘The requirement for relatives to wear masks resulted in many residents with dementia not recognising their loved ones . Some residents would attempt to get closer to their loved ones due to not understanding social distancing..

…These residents would be pulled back by care staff.’’

-Paragraph 99

‘‘Visits were often supervised, which meant residents were unable to have private conversations with their loved ones.’’

-Paragraph 101

Access to medical care

‘‘Due to the restrictions on care homes, residents were unable to access or had extremely limited access to external medical professionals such as GP’s, opticians, dentists, podiatrists, art and music therapy, and speech and language therapy.’’

-Paragraph 112

‘‘Many members reported that their relative’s eyesight was failing and they were unable to get opticians in.’’

-Paragraph 113

‘‘CHRS also received numerous reports of hospitals refusing care home residents admission to hospital.’’

‘‘There were also reports of relatives being asked if they wanted their family member treated once they were admitted to hospital.’’

-Paragraph 116

End of life care

‘‘There was an exclusion of loved ones and faith representatives during care home residents’ last days and hours . Many care homes did not take a compassionate approach to end of life visits and only allowed a restricted number of visitors.’’

-Paragraph 119

‘‘It was reported by one member that their relative’s care home attempted to implement plastic screens at an end-of-life visit. Other members reported still having to comply with social distancing and wearing masks and gloves during end of life visits.’’

-Paragraph 122

DNACPRs

‘‘Many relatives of care home residents received letters and phone calls encouraging them to consider signing DNACPRs on behalf of their relatives living within care.’’

-Paragraph 127

‘‘This was highly distressing for relatives who felt as if care home residents were ‘written off based on where they lived.’’

-Paragraph 128

PPE

‘‘The use of masks had a significant impact on care home residents.’’

-Paragraph 144

‘‘Masks created difficulties for individuals with hearing impairments as they prevented them from lip reading. This meant they could often struggle to communicate and have conversations with others. This resulted in some care home resident’s speech declining.’’

-Paragraph 145

‘‘Masks also caused distress for care home residents with cognitive impairments, learning difficulties and dementia.’’

‘‘The requirement for care home staff to wear face masks continued for almost two years , many residents did not see an unmasked face in all this time.’’

-Paragraph 146

Legality

‘‘CHRS felt that during the pandemic there was no way to challenge decisions even though they were sure they were unlawful.’’

-Paragraph 152

Thoughts

Disturbingly the areas under the strictest lockdown (Glasgow and Lanarkshire) suffered the most ‘COVID’ deaths and those harmed the most from the restrictions (living with dementia) died the most in 2020.

Overview of public ‘health’ policies in Scottish ‘care’ homes;

Solitary confinement of residents. Severe health deterioration upto death solely because of restrictions. Increases in the use of sedative medications and coerced anti-psychotic medications which have lethal side effects. No special occasions allowed to be celebrated and no gifts. Powers of attorney disgregarded. Residents tested without consent. Residents physically restrained from contact with family. Visits supervised with no privacy. No access to medical care. No GPs etc No human rights. Hospitals refused to admit unwell care home residents. No oxygen or fuids only end of life drugs prescribed. Care home residents ‘written off’ targeted with DNACPR notices. Significant masks harms. Resdients did not seen an unmasked face for almost two years.

Despite these admitted non viral policy harms the political narrative unquestioned by all political parties in Scotland for 5 years is how the suspected covid virus was seeded into care homes resulting in thousands of excess deaths.

The CHRS position is ‘mistakes were made’ and the solution to prevent this in future is the implementaion of Anne's Law' which recently received Royal Assent legalising many of the harmful policies of the lockdown. (Masks, limitations on visits etc).

‘‘CHRS want the government to recognise the mistakes they made in relation to care home residents, hold themselves accountable for these mistakes and apologise.’’

-Paragraph 155

This apparently is evidence of a deadly pandemic.

‘‘One member reported asking their GP what care would be available if their relative was to catch Covid. They were informed by the GP that care home residents with Covid wouldn’t be taken into hospital and they would instead be treated within the care home . They were also informed that oxygen and fluid drips would not be available within care homes. The only treatment they would be provided would be paracetamol to bring down a temperature, and if a resident’s condition worsened they would be provided end of life medication.’’

-Paragraph 125

Feel free to share this information and help counter the false narrative that the UK COVID-19 inquiry is just a ‘costly whitewash.’

