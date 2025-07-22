Introduction

Nicola Dickie is Director of People Policy in COSLA. Established in 1975 COSLA is a membership organisation representing all 32 Councils in Scotland. During the pandemic Nicola was the health and social care Chief Officer for the convention of Scottish local authorities from February 2020 till Septemer 2021.

‘‘DNACPRs were raised on a number of occasions across various forums mentioned throughout this statement. Scottish Government provided the secretariat for these meetings and should be able to provide minutes of what was discussed.’’

-Paragraph 4.39

‘‘In the run up to Christmas 2020, it was suggested by officials, that for infection control measures there should be no decorations in care homes.’’

-Paragraph 4.2

Testimony highlights

‘Capacity issues’ for those needing care existed pre COVID.

Extreme IPC measures put in place in care homes v hospital.

‘‘The concept of telling someone they can’t put up a Christmas decoration is probably not going to land that well.’’

‘‘People were going to have to explain to residents and their families why a relative potentially was going to be kept in their own room.’’

‘‘Anne’s Law’’

Distress and upset caused by visiting restrictions not ‘COVID.’

Still no access to see loved ones in a care home in another pandemic or even NON pandemic situation.

‘‘In respect of ‘Anne’s Law’ my understanding is that it would provide rights for A VISITOR to see a loved one in a care home, is that right?’’

-Natasha Shotune. Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘As far as i am aware it would be in only the most extreme cases that YOU WOULD NOT BE PERMITTED to have a relative access you in a care home so i would assume that would mean for the period of any future pandemic AND indeed where we’ve got outbreaks of infection over the winter period.’’

-Nicola Dickie

Emergency legislation and ‘easements’

2,000 disabled people in Glasgow had their care reduced or completely withdrawn during lockdown. NB: Disabled people went on to die the most ‘involving COVID’

Despite this the same easements are NOT ruled out in a future pandemic.

‘‘Approximately 2000 disabled people in Glasgow had their care reduced or completely withdrawn.’’

-Natasha Shotune. Counsel to the inquiry

You can view Inclusion Scotland testimony at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry here and here.

Statement highlights

‘‘The Care Home Rapid Action Group ("CHRAG') was established in April 2020 to address the urgent needs and challenges faced by care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate a collaborative approach. CHRAG, chaired by the Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland.’’

-Paragraph 2.3.5

‘‘There has been a great deal of reporting on the distress and upset caused by restrictions placed on care home visiting. This stress applied to residents, relatives and staff who had to enforce guidance. The Care Reform (Scotland) Bill has been introduced to the Scottish Parliament. Amongst other things, the bill introduces 'Annes Law' which would give visitation rights in the event of another such event. COSLA fully supports this legislation.’’

-Paragraph 3.9

‘‘There were occasions when COSLA officers had to remind officials and clinicians that care homes are not purely clinical settings but the homes of the residents. Ensuring that they continued to feel like that even in the midst of lockdowns was of vital importance to the overall wellbeing of the residents and the staff who were tasked with providing that homely environment. An example would be in the run up to Christmas 2020, it was suggested by officials, that for infection control measures there should be no decorations in care homes.’’

-Paragraph 4.2

‘‘COSLA were not in a position to question the scientific advice behind the guidance that surrounded restrictions on visiting those within care settings as it does not hold this kind of expertise. ‘‘

-Paragraph 4.21

‘‘It was clear to COSLA that the restrictions on contact with those in care sectors would impact on wellbeing and mental health, however, the Scottish Government's emphasis was on stopping the spread of the virus and therefore limiting the direct health impacts. As outlined above, COSLA is fully supportive of the proposed "Anne's Law" which will ensure that in the future there will be a different approach as to how restrictions will be managed in care settings.’’

-Paragraph 4.24

‘‘Sections 16 and 17 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 ("the 2020 Act") allowed local authorities to dispense with particular social care assessment duties, covering social care for adults, children and support for carers.’’

-Paragraph 4.34

‘‘We do not hold data on the number of members who enacted easements during the relevant period. It is not within the remit or role of COSA to scrutinise or oversee this type of activity by its members.’’

-Paragraph 4.37

‘‘DNACPRs")..neither elected members nor officers within COSLA have the clinical or medical expertise to provide an informed response on such matters.’’

-Paragraph 4.39

‘‘COSLA does not play a role in the regulatory inspection regime and as such did not raise any concerns in relation to changes to the regime during the pandemic period.’’

-Paragraphj 4.40

‘‘COSLA did not carry out an analysis as to how the Care Sector coped or operated during the Covid-19 pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 5.2



Thoughts

Another reminder on what ‘‘Anne’s law’’ entails (awating Royal Assent). The same fate awaiting those in England under 'Gloria's Law'. Legalising and thus normalising disproven yet harmful IPC protocols in perpetuity for ANY pathogenic outbreak not exclusive to pandemics. Protocols CHRS members have argued against. If, like me you would prefer to see your loved ones in a care home without wearing a suffocating disease promoting mask, don’t believe in taking the latest tests when healthy or subjecting yourself to the latest round of vaccines you would be (as far as i understand it) denied access. Compliant families will be ‘rewarded’ with the ‘right’ to choose ONE family member.

This ‘right’ however can still be revoked (as explained above) in ‘the most extreme cases’ …like in another pandemic. This is not suprisingly what MSPs and the Unions fully support. Given the ‘COVID era’ evidence this is outrageous and yet almost no awareness (outwith this substack) has been raised on the seriousness of this issue facing Scots.

To make matters even more bizarre it was recently revealled at the UK COVID inquiry Anne (as per Anne’s Law) did not even die from ‘COVID.’ Therefore the harms that led to her decline would still be the fate of those who value their rationale, bodilly autonomy and freedoms over irrational fear dictated by the state, media and health authorities who oversaw the disastrous and lethal lockdown response and are clearly above the law.

‘Anne’s Law’ is the continuation of the medical totalitarianism put in place during ‘COVID’ under the veneer of respecting human rights and being compassionate. The fact is the terror of imminent disease and death for residents, most of whom only have a life expectancy of between 9-18 months regardless will continue…indefinetely. This is surely the ultimate betrayal to all those that suffered during lockdown and lessons being learned?

