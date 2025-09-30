Introduction

Module 8 will examine the impact of lockdown on children and young people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The module will consider the impact on children across society including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities and from a diverse range of ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.

The Inquiry plans to hear evidence for this investigation in London across four weeks from 29 September 2025 – 23 October 2025.

‘‘We shouldn’t sacrifice children…children are the future.’’

-Jana. London. Module 8 Impact Film.

‘‘The knock on impact on mental health i think has been quite significant…Even for our kids who were babies..they’re not quite so sure how to play.’’

-Emma. Educational Psychologist. Scotland.

‘‘Our current year 7 were are only ones who weren’t directly affected by the lockdown.’’

-Karen. Literacy Teaching Assistant. Wales

‘‘The years that they have missed..they will be paying for those years for MANY DECADES.’’

-Sofia. Youth Worker. North West England.

‘‘I was actually told by a statutory service if a young person HADN’T made an attempt on their life it wasn’t critical.’’

-Amy. Youth Worker. Northern Ireland.

As millions of Brits are (rightly) outraged over Digital ID plans this is the amount of people outraged about what is being evidenced officially outlining what happened to the future of the country due to lockdowns, masks and OTT media fear mongering.

