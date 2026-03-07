Biologyphenom

SGH
1h

Adverse reactions to covid jab rather than long covid. Why on earth don't the relatives question what they're seeing? Of course the powers that be wouldn't want that little bit of information out in the open.

The fact that MPs were carrying on as normal shows that they knew they weren't at much, if any risk, from the supposedly novel virus.

ACAB
1h

Like I said to you yesterday.. the legal profession don't see anything wrong and uphold the "official, trust the data/science" narrative. You rightly pointed out that nothing stops human rights cases from being taken before, during or after inquiries.. these testimonies are being given in rooms full of legal professionals.. their affidavits have been given to legal professionals.. not 1 has seen fit to take action.. they didn't do it at the time, they're not doing it now and they won't do it in future.

Too many witnesses also believe that convid exists which also serves to prop-up "official" narratives. Excluding damage caused by the jaxx also serves the same purpose. Nothing good will come from the inquiry.. they just look like they've done something but have done nothing to stop it happening again.

