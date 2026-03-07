Introduction

Rivka Gottlieb is giving evidence about her father, Michael Gottlieb, who sadly died from Covid-19 on 17th April 2020. He was 73 years old and in reasonably good health.

‘‘My mother has not recovered from having Covid herself. She has severe symptoms of Post-Covid Syndrome, known as Long Covid..

NB: The following text in bold not mentioned during oral evidence (see Long COVID section below).

…She had the first two Covid vaccinations and both times became very ill, leading her doctors to conclude that she should not have further vaccinations..

..This means that i worry about her becoming infected again, especially when infection rates are high and no one tests or takes any precautions anymore.’’

-Paragraph 25 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘Devastating scenes’ in Italy and Spain.

Taking precautions.

Father’s illness/hospitilisation 22nd March 2020

Suspected COVID symptoms.

Hours to get through NHS 111.

Illness fluctuated over 10 days.

Parents ‘‘terrified’’ of hospital.

Father ventilated and sedated.

No visits allowed to hospital.

Faster lockdown would have saved father.

‘‘He KNEW he had COVID..he had all the symptoms although there was no testing at the time.’’

‘‘One day he seemed fine, then there was a decline.’’

‘‘He walked to the ambulance..we fully expected him to come home.’’

‘‘My father is one of those people who could have been saved had the lockdown happened a week earlier.’’

Mother’s Long COVID

NB: You will note Ms.Gottlieb and Kate Blackwell KC read from paragraphs 25-26 of the statement but exclude the section about COVID vaccination adverse effects.

Misinformation and the next pandemic

‘Partygate’ scandal.

Hillsborough style law required.

Wider acces s to COVID vaccination .

Ongoing issues. (vaccinations/air quality/mask wearing)

‘‘We live in a very strange time when there is alot of misinformation and alot of mistrust of systems and the systems that are there to protect us.’’

‘‘We need laws with teeth basically.’’

‘‘There are ongoing issues today that could be so easilly addressed..wider access to vaccination for example..mask wearing in healthcare settings that would protect the vulnerable.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘It is likely that he caught Covid from going out to the shops in the week before the lockdown. He first showed symptoms on 22 March 2020, the day before the first national lockdown.’’

-Paragraph 3

‘‘He was admitted to hospital on 31 March 2020 and initially given oxygen and CPAP machine. When these did not help, he was sedated and placed on a ventilator on 3 April.’’

‘‘We were not allowed to visit him.’’

-Paragraph 4

‘‘As we were not permitted to go to the gravesite, we had to watch from afar. We were told that this was to protect the cemetery workers.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘The government’s own behaviour throughout the pandemic such as ‘Partygate’ and delay in action has made me further question how valued the people were that were lost.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘Group members still face challenges such as abuse, anxiety around going out in public, trolling and conspiracy theories, price hikes and availability of masks and lower vaccine availability. A prominent question we still ask is how society will react to the next pandemic given the issues and misinformation still present.’

-Paragraph 34

Thoughts

Is it any wonder there is alot of 'mistrust’ when important facts appear to be deliberately excluded from the public arena, in this case COVID vaccination side effects?

