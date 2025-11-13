UK COVID inquiry dismissed yet again by a popular critic
Concerning stance taken by childrens campaign group UsForThem.
Introduction
In yet another depressing article courtesy of prominent ‘UK covid opposition’ i felt it necessary to defend UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence which i have documented for 2 years.
The Express article can be viewed in full here.
‘‘The latest chapter of this absurdly glacial, costly and tunnel-visioned public inquiry started at the end of September, half a decade after the first mass school closures of Spring 2020 had ended.’’
Tunnel vision
But who really has the tunnel vision if the following is deemed insufficient to expose the DELIBERATE government inflicted harms of lockdown upon UK children in order they never occur again under ANY circumstance? The latter is astonisingly in 2025 NOT a position held by Molly and Usforthem (read on).
A popular influencer
This is the second time i’ve come across an article where Molly has written for a mainstream UK news outlet downplaying the inquiry and it’s findings.
Since 2020 Molly has featured regularly on GBNews 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 also on Channel 4 and Talk TV and has been interviewed by Jasmine Birtles, The Rubin Report and British Thought Leaders. She has spoke at conferences organsied by Together Group and recently at the The Social Democratic Party conference 2025.
Any-time i’ve seen the UK inquiry mentioned it has been referenced in a dismissive tone rather than to raise awareness of what HAS actually been revealled.
More school closures
Remarkably, even in 2025 Usforthem are STILL supporting catastrophic school closures.. IF.. a pathogen comes along more dangerous to children…which is the exact the same position of top government officials they claimed to be against.
‘‘Yet still so bitter as to insist on the proposition that the greatest mass safeguarding failure of our age was not the failure to keep schools open, but a failure to plan for them to close sooner. By doing so, it will set a catastrophic precedent in the pandemic policy playbook for future generations.’’
‘‘The social, educational, health and economic devastation caused by draconian school closures is now beyond doubt.’’
Having said that it’s even more shocking to read what comes after….
‘‘Whilst we can imagine circumstances where closures might still be a necessary and proportionate policy response – for instance a highly infectious pandemic with a high mortality rate for kids.’’
The above paragraph almost word for word as stated by officials at both UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquiries these past 6 weeks. 1 2 3 4
1eg; In Chris Whitty’s latest statement for Module 8 at paragraph 7.6 it states;
‘‘Historically however other routes (non respiratory) have caused major pandemics affecting children..
..and there is no reason they cannot again.’’
‘A wasted opportunity’
Ther article concludes with the following about the UK inquiry.
‘‘It is a tragically wasted opportunity, and a great betrayal of our children.’’
Thoughts
The real tragedy and betryal to children in my opinion is the approach taken towards the actual inquiry evidence over the last 2 years by popular ‘UK opposition’ most i am sure haven’t even watched a session nor read a single witness statement.
How could anyone in 2025 support more school closures? The overriding theme for so many ‘speaking out’ (and interestingly this intensified since the conclusion of Module 8) is one of ‘costly whitewash’ etc and thus to their readers …‘nothing to see here’ which comes at the expense of the actual evidence.
I also find it odd why Usforthem have not been more vocal about their own powerful evidence submitted recently to the UK COVID inquiry which i could not find on their website nor on their substack.
‘‘Although a devastating (and in some cases even lethal) intervention for the most vuinerable children, it is my firmly held view that school closures were a disaster for the overwhelming majority of children.’’
-Paragraph 55 of statement. UsforThem.
The UFT substack is also suprisingly bereft of inquiry testimonies like that from Professor Steve Turner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.
If you want to know more about the costly UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘whitewash’ there are approximately 120 evidence sessions within this substack supported with statements which prove otherwise. I believe popular covid critics/groups unwillingness to engage that evidence at all or on a consistent basis is because;
It is compelling the pandemic advertised to the public was a lie.
People would then have to be held accountable.
Dismissing the inquiry assures the public remin uniformed and unable to apply any real pressure to politicians and decision makers.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
CO'n'VID!
'COVID' RED FLAGS!?-----Introduction to 'COVID'----Satan GATES Cult PLAN--Two Jabs YEARLY---To CONTROL You!?!?!?
Covid Red Flag Alerts
14/11/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
Yes, red is very appropriate as it seems to have kicked off in ‘red’ China. People falling dead in the street and over publicised emergency hospitals being built. But it fooled the masses, and I was also taken in for a short spell. But I knew that the politicians/establishment could be evil but at time, just did not realise how evil!
Early on though I saw things that did not add up and also read a book called Web of Deceit by Mark Curtis, and boy, did that spell out the evil in the politicians, and they were aided in many cases by the media. Red flag flapping and alarm bells ringing!
The first thing that made me uneasy was the fact that they were taking people from hospitals to care homes, which just did not seem right. Then when I started going out after the first week, I saw police driving around in vans. They were out walking in twos and threes and more or less holding hands. I was going to some shop and none of the staff were dropping dead. All the drunks, junkies and homeless wonders were housed in various hostels and hotels and one was right in the middle of Princes Street, Edinburgh. Now, if this ‘covid’ was so dangerous and contagious would you be housing them right in the middle of a city? I shall add that a good few times I passed, they were out drinking and police vans were there. There were a few places that drunks etc. congregated, and they were not dropping like the Chinese.
On one occasion, closer to home, there was a body lying on the ground near to the local Co-op and the store was open. I do not have a mobile, so when I got home, I phoned the police. Now, I would think that the calls are recorded. I was told I was wasting police time and then asked if I could go and have a look at the body. I said: ‘Are you flipping joking? You are asking me to go and check, and this is meant to be so dangerous.’ I asked: ‘Are we just being told a load of crap?’ At that the person said I shall get the police to go and check it out. I gave it an hour and phoned Co-op. Was told by a person at Co-op that the police came but said they could do nothing about it! More like they could not be bothered…
Another flap of the red flag was the sudden decision to open emergency hospitals – Nightingale Hospitals. Now two points in this. We know that the NHS is struggling for qualified staff, so where were they going to get the staff? Were the politicians going to pull them from their rectums, the rectums they are? The other point and bigger in my eyes: If this ‘covid’ was so dangerous, would you build an emergency hospital right in the middle of the biggest city? Plenty more obvious and safer options like a military base or get ships anchored at sea or in Clyde etc. Shall end this part with would you put people with the most dangerous virus ever in hospitals beside other people?
Regarding the deaths of the elderly, it is common knowledge to some that DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) was used, but ask the average Joe or Jessie in the street and they do not have a scooby about that. Mention Midazolam or Remdesivir and 90% have never heard of it. Those are points that need to be brought out into the public arena!
Now on a personal note I had a nurse visit my home. A couple of my sons go to raves, or what ever you call them, and they have various friends. One of them is a nurse of about 40 years old and works in the Western General in Edinburgh. In first lockdown I played the game of painting shells and stones for the NHS. Now I paint stones all the time, so it broadened my wee childish hobby. I said to Lauren in conversation, and she said, oh, she would like them. So after her shift one evening she said she would come and get them. Now I was not frightened of the ‘Chinese Wizard Covid’ so, said: ‘Yes, come and get them!’
What happened was a real big flap, wave of the red flag and drums were banging! When the nurse arrived at my flat I opened the door and I said: ‘Come in!’ Thinking, she would say: ‘Oh no, I cannot do that,’ but she just walked right in! Now I wished I had a tape recording of what was said. The nurse said that the Western General was very quiet and so was the St John’s, I am sure she said. Now I stand by that, as for on social media, she had another story saying: ‘Oh it is real…’ What was real, the lies and bull crap?
But there were lots of other red flags like the royals still travelling about, politicians and advisors cheating on the public and their partner in one case and that is only the ones we found out about!
So what was it all about – a virus, pharma or bankers cracking the whip, or a plan for world control? Make your mind up folks and enjoy your future of facial recognition. Two or three pokes from the pharma every year, Universal Basic Income, Build Back Better, a cashless society.
Now that would take the shine of your ginger bread – but so many are just walking right into it with a big smile!