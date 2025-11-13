Introduction

In yet another depressing article courtesy of prominent ‘UK covid opposition’ i felt it necessary to defend UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence which i have documented for 2 years.

The Express article can be viewed in full here.

‘‘The latest chapter of this absurdly glacial, costly and tunnel-visioned public inquiry started at the end of September, half a decade after the first mass school closures of Spring 2020 had ended.’’

Tunnel vision

But who really has the tunnel vision if the following is deemed insufficient to expose the DELIBERATE government inflicted harms of lockdown upon UK children in order they never occur again under ANY circumstance? The latter is astonisingly in 2025 NOT a position held by Molly and Usforthem (read on).

A popular influencer

This is the second time i’ve come across an article where Molly has written for a mainstream UK news outlet downplaying the inquiry and it’s findings.

Since 2020 Molly has featured regularly on GBNews 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 also on Channel 4 and Talk TV and has been interviewed by Jasmine Birtles, The Rubin Report and British Thought Leaders. She has spoke at conferences organsied by Together Group and recently at the The Social Democratic Party conference 2025.

Any-time i’ve seen the UK inquiry mentioned it has been referenced in a dismissive tone rather than to raise awareness of what HAS actually been revealled.

More school closures

Remarkably, even in 2025 Usforthem are STILL supporting catastrophic school closures.. IF.. a pathogen comes along more dangerous to children…which is the exact the same position of top government officials they claimed to be against.

‘‘Yet still so bitter as to insist on the proposition that the greatest mass safeguarding failure of our age was not the failure to keep schools open, but a failure to plan for them to close sooner. By doing so, it will set a catastrophic precedent in the pandemic policy playbook for future generations.’’

‘‘The social, educational, health and economic devastation caused by draconian school closures is now beyond doubt.’’

Having said that it’s even more shocking to read what comes after….

‘‘Whilst we can imagine circumstances where closures might still be a necessary and proportionate policy response – for instance a highly infectious pandemic with a high mortality rate for kids.’’

The above paragraph almost word for word as stated by officials at both UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquiries these past 6 weeks. 1 2 3 4

1eg; In Chris Whitty’s latest statement for Module 8 at paragraph 7.6 it states;

‘‘Historically however other routes (non respiratory) have caused major pandemics affecting children..

..and there is no reason they cannot again.’’

‘A wasted opportunity’

Ther article concludes with the following about the UK inquiry.

‘‘It is a tragically wasted opportunity, and a great betrayal of our children.’’

Thoughts

The real tragedy and betryal to children in my opinion is the approach taken towards the actual inquiry evidence over the last 2 years by popular ‘UK opposition’ most i am sure haven’t even watched a session nor read a single witness statement.

How could anyone in 2025 support more school closures? The overriding theme for so many ‘speaking out’ (and interestingly this intensified since the conclusion of Module 8) is one of ‘costly whitewash’ etc and thus to their readers …‘nothing to see here’ which comes at the expense of the actual evidence.

I also find it odd why Usforthem have not been more vocal about their own powerful evidence submitted recently to the UK COVID inquiry which i could not find on their website nor on their substack.

‘‘Although a devastating (and in some cases even lethal) intervention for the most vuinerable children, it is my firmly held view that school closures were a disaster for the overwhelming majority of children.’’

-Paragraph 55 of statement. UsforThem.

The UFT substack is also suprisingly bereft of inquiry testimonies like that from Professor Steve Turner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

If you want to know more about the costly UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘whitewash’ there are approximately 120 evidence sessions within this substack supported with statements which prove otherwise. I believe popular covid critics/groups unwillingness to engage that evidence at all or on a consistent basis is because;

It is compelling the pandemic advertised to the public was a lie. People would then have to be held accountable.

Dismissing the inquiry assures the public remin uniformed and unable to apply any real pressure to politicians and decision makers.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

