Introduction

Paul Marks is Principal at Ballynahinch High School, County Down, Northern Ireland. Ballynahinch, a controlled school won the School of the Year at the Families First annual school awards on 20 May 2023 and Paul Marks was nominated for Principal of the year.

‘‘Parental behaviour towards staff declined compared to before Covid. I found the lack of respect and unwelcome emails criticising the school were more ferocious and more abundant than before.’’

-Paragraph 48 of statement

Testimony highlights

Vulnerable children denied transport to school by local authority.

Difficulty with masks.

Demonisation of CO2.

Vulnerable children freezing in class.

‘‘Our kids would really depend on seeing people’s faces..so when the masks were being worn by the teachers you wouldn’t know if the teachers were smiling, if they were cross.’’

‘‘It was really difficult.’’

‘‘Some children had exemptions from wearing masks and we were’nt sure how to implement that…it was causing animosity between the other children.’’

‘‘We had to open all the windows..and then the children were cold and i got complaints from parents...

..why are children FREEZING?’’

Children ‘with COVID’

Having been masked and frozen in class vulnerable children would inevitably become unwell. This could result in a ‘COVID’ diagnosis.

‘Sanitation teams’ said to be on standby but never appeared.

‘‘We would have to send the WHOLE CLASS home..so 26 children being sent home AND we had to CLOSE OFF that room.’’

‘‘I had more than six classrooms ‘‘go down’’ and we never seen a sanitation team once.’’

Stopping bubbles after Sept 2021

Having been effectively tortured for 18 months harmful polices were then ended.

Children became happier.

‘‘The bubbles went down…the children had looked so miserable being stuck in the same room all day long.’’

‘‘We noticed a MASSIVE difference in terms of how the children reacted with each other.’’

‘‘Children were much more happier in total.’’

‘Enduring impact’ of lockdown restrictions

Increases in childhood anxiety.

‘‘What we found shortly after the second lockdown..the amount of children..and this is probably the same for the rest of the country..who are missing school because of anxiety based reasons has increased.’’

‘‘My concern is that COVID had such an impact in terms of their mental wellbeing it’s going to take them a long time probably to get over that.’’

A ‘‘RESET’’

‘Challenging behaviours’ after lockdown.

‘‘We tried to have a RESET of values…a new normal..we had to reset everything, we had to take a whole new look at this.’’

‘‘We had a whole new vision and value system in the school.’’

‘‘We knew this was not going to be an EASY RESET.’’

‘‘Some of the parents behaviour towards some of our staff has certainly changed.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘I encouraged all our staff to get the vaccine, but i know some were concerned about side-effects and some misinformation they had heard on-line. I felt uncomfortable about dealing with this as i wasn’t a medical expert, but extolled the virtues of the vaccination, and i hoped that people would get vaccinated.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘There was a small group of people who wrote me aggressive emails frequently, sent leaflets to me and one occasion turned up at the gates of the school sating they were anti-vax protestors. I asked them to move on and they did.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘We had an infestation of mice due to places not being used in the school.’’

-Paragraph 44

Lessons learned

‘‘Police to be given powers to stop harassment of school staff.’’

‘‘Adequate PPE should be issued to all schools before allowing pupils to attend.’’

-Paragraph 50

Thoughts

Denied transport to school. Mask harms. Isolation harms. Freezing cold classrooms some infested with rodents and COVID was putting children’s health at risk? Now many are having problems in class and those responsible are still maintaining a sense of moral superiority who now want police protection from parents? Surreal.

