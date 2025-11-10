Introduction

Chaired by Professor Linda Bauld the latest Usher annual event was held on September 25, 2025 and featured four speakers.

The focus here will be on the presentation ‘‘What NHS data reveals post-pandemic’’ by Dr Ahmar Shah which reveals hospitals in the UK during the ‘pandemic’, particularly in 2020 have never seen FEWER patients. Post ‘pandemic’ wait lists are now at record levels and are forecast to increase into 2026.

Those harmed the most from the lockdown went on to die in greatest number.

Restrictions exacerbated already existing problems within the NHS.

Preparing for the next pandemic.

‘‘Deprived and ethnic minority, those groups were most affected.’’

‘‘We already had a problem (NHS backlogs) the pandemic just exacerbated an existing problem.’’

Lancet studies referenced. 1 2

‘‘Our models suggest an estimated..

..10·2 million missing referrals from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to Oct 31, 2022.’’

‘‘A subset of people associated with the missing referrals might not seek health care anymore due to various factors..

..such as being treated in private care or death.’’

New cases of ‘Long COVID’ by month

I will also mention Dr.Luke Daines’ presentation. It was striking to me how so many cases of ‘Long COVID’ were diagnosed after the novel COVID-19 gene technology ‘vaccine’ rollout. The biggest risk factor in developing ‘LC’ was noted as obesity.

Thoughts

A shame the institute and speakers in attendance have no interest to analyse the consequences of the brutal lockdowns. Realities revealled in raw detail from people with lived experience at the world leading Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries ongoing these past 2+ years.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End