Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

As usual, the medical community is clueless. They give you drugs, vaccines and mRNA poisons and then refuse to take responsibility for the damage they cause. I hope this woman can survive and prosper going forward. Like all the others, she never deserved this outcome.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture