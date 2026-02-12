Introduction

‘Once known for her energy—rising at 5 a.m. for runs up Mount Maunganui, teaching yoga classes, and thriving in CrossFit—Ange's life changed dramatically after receiving a single Pfizer mRNA injection in 2021.’

‘As a frontline health worker in a rest home, Ange felt she had no choice but to get vaccinated to keep her job and support her family.’

‘Ange endured over 100 hospital visits, profound medical gaslighting, placed on mental health drugs ,and eventually ended up in a psyche facility. She lost everything: her job, home, relationships, friends and the vibrant spirit that defined her.’

Credit to new channel THE+TRIBUTE on Youtube. Check them out to hear more harrowing stories of COVID-19 vaccine harm in New Zealand.

