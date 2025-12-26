Introduction

25 Dec 2025

‘The utterly appalling treatment of vulnerable elderly people in hospital wards and nursing homes has been exposed in Castlebar this Christmas.’

‘Patients are being drugged on sedatives and antipsychotic drugs to keep them quiet and ultimately send them to an untimely death.’

‘This hospital is administering older people with antipsychotic drugs and sedatives such as Haloperidal and Midazolam. Many of these patients are very vulnerable men and women, elderly people, perhaps living alone before they came to hospital, with few relatives to sit at the bedside.’

‘Antipsychotic drugs do not treat the patient’s medical issue. They simply knock out the patient and keep them “quiet”. Injections often happen late at night or early in the morning. These patients are then less likely to ring their call bells or tell friends and family how they are being treated. When family members call the hospital they are told the patient is “comfortable” when in reality they are drugged and dying of starvation.’

‘‘He was drugged to such an extent he could no longer eat or drink.’’

‘‘Elderly people are being neglected on purpose, they are being left to die.’’

Thoughts

Sadly this is all very familiar territory for those upto speed on evidence from the ongoing Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries.

Scotland

UK COVID-19 inquiry

1.‘‘Whilst receiving treatment, certain powerful drugs such as risperidone and midazolam were administered at striking levels and frequencies to patients who were vulnerable, placid and even incapable of any physical exertion.’’

‘‘Christine Tumlinson discovered that her father had been administered midazolam whilst in the hospital. She does not accept there was any reason for this treatment to have been administered. Again, it was only after her father had passed away and she retrieved his medical notes and records t hat she discovered he had been administered midazolam.’’

-Martina Ferguson-Paragraph 61 of statement-UK COVID-19 inquiry

2.’‘My father was admitted to hospital with delirium, which may have been due to Covid or to a UTI which he had also contracted around this time. After he was admitted to hospital, I never saw him again, save for a short video call to say goodbye when he was already semi-unconscious and on end-of-life drugs, approximately 36 hours prior to his death.’’

-Hazel Gray -Paragraph 37 of statement-UK COVID-19 inquiry

‘‘I spoke to my father’s consultant later that day and queried the fall having contributed to his death and asked if a post mortem could be performed. I was told this was not possible due to him being Covid positive.’’

-Paragraph 44 of statement-UK COVID-19 inquiry

‘‘The disparity between what I had been told about my mother and how I found her further undermined my faith in the hospital, and gave me the impression that certain people in the hospital were trying to prevent me from going in to witness what I did. I understand my mother had been left over the Christmas holiday period (which had been extended due to being over a weekend) with just comfort treatment (fluid under the skin) as her IV access had been lost. I knew I had to get speaking to a doctor urgently but this seemed impossible as no consultants seemed to be available. I rang my own GP in extreme distress at the concerns I had.’’

-Paragraph 60 of statement-UK COVID-19 inquiry

3.‘‘Visits by GP and other healthcare professionals had ceased and the only contact was by a virtual round (often irregularly scheduled) . Anti psychotics such as Haloperidol (Haldol) and Risperidone (Risperdal) were prescribed as a tool to manage behaviours, often on a PRN basis (’as needed’), which was not ideal as it was given at irregular times , for example, when personal care was needed, and residents could not co-operate.’’

‘‘Some older people had become so heavily sedated that they were unable to drink or eat and they were dehydrated, lost weight and muscle mass and were experiencing malnutrition. This information was brought to our attention from reports from relatives, calls from care home practitioners, and other feedback, including from Age UK’s Information and Advice line.’’

--Caroline Abrahams. Director. Age UK. Paragraphs 54 and 55 of statement

