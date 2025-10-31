Introduction

Sobering realities laid bare in the latest report by AGE UK.

‘‘A retired NHS nurse shared her distressing experiences, describing being left in pain for hours in a corridor, feeling unsafe, and comparing the situation to a “third world country”.

In response to Age UK’s new report Dr Ian Higginson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said:

“This report makes for incredibly distressing reading. It’s abundantly clear that older people are bearing the brunt of a system in crisis.’’

‘‘The situation is beyond shameful. I know that at times I, and many of my colleagues, can find it difficult just to walk through our departments because of what we see there.’’

Responding to Age UK’s new report Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients Association said:

“Age UK’s new report on corridor care highlights a scandal that has been years in the making. Patients and staff have been raising the alarm about being treated in unsafe and undignified conditions such as corridors, waiting rooms or other makeshift spaces, yet the situation has only worsened.’’

Professor Nicola Ranger, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Nursing spoke to BBC news and she said:

‘‘Post COVID pandemic there is care that has been normalised that prior to the pandemic would have been seen as TOTALLY and UTTERLY UNACCEPTABLE.’’

‘‘“The corridors were lined with patients on trolleys, hooked up to drips, some moaning in pain. It reminded me of war films, with queues of stretchers and people suffering.” 1

‘‘An Age UK report describes “truly shocking” incidents of elderly people waiting days for care, including them hearing and seeing others dying as they wait.’’ 2

War zones 2020-2025

Despite the alleged NHS war zone hospitals of 2020 during the ‘great pandemic’… in 2025 NHS war zone hospitals continue with occupancy rates some of the highest on record.

Main points

‘Local authorities are having to make savings and cut adult social care provision, despite the increasing need for care and support.’

‘Some older people funding their own care are also going without the care they need.’

‘‘More than one-third of councils in England could effectively declare bankruptcy in the next five years, further impacting older people, their families, and carers.’’

A&E performance remains below even amended NHS standards.

Ambulance waiting times have improved but are not yet meeting national standards.

Ambulance handover delays have risen year-on-year since 2020/21, both in terms of number and proportion of ambulance arrivals.

Ambulance handover delays cause harm to patients.

‘Corridor Care’ the new normal a 500 fold increase

—From page 48 of the report—

‘Corridor care’ refers to patients being cared for in non-clinical spaces (like corridors, waiting rooms, or even cupboards) in hospitals because there are no proper treatment cubicles in an emergency department or beds available on a relevant ward. Patients may spend hours, and sometimes days, waiting for a hospital bed to become available. These delays are at least in significant part due to poor patient flow through hospitals.’

‘‘There has been a 525-fold increase in the number of people experiencing ‘corridor care’ of 12 hours or more over the past decade.’’

Ten years ago , 1,014 patients a year experienced a wait over 12 hours from decision to admit to admission (2015/16)…

…In 2024/25, this number reached 532,451, a 525-fold increase in a decade.’

‘The older a person is, the more likely they are to experience a long stay in A&E – “often on trolleys in corridors”

‘Long trolley waits are dangerous. A study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal144 found delays to hospital inpatient admission for patients of more than five hours from time of arrival are associated with an increase in all-cause 30-day mortality.’

Corridor care’ has become normalised

A UK-wide Royal College of Nursing (RCN) survey said they’re delivering care in overcrowded and unsuitable places daily.

…with 91% believing patient safety is being compromised.’

Corridor care is “unsafe, undignified and unacceptable”.

‘The RCN survey also asked respondents to describe the last time they had to deliver care in an inappropriate setting, with many responses focused on the adverse impacts of corridor care on older people, including “sitting in soiled blankets”, “not kept warm”, “no facilities to eat and drink”, “unable to use bathroom facilities due to limited mobility and toilets available being too small for equipment” – with reference to older people “it is so unsafe and undignified.’’

I previously covered the eye opening RCN report January 2025.

Staff exodus post 2020

Particular impacts on registered nurses.

‘‘NHS workforce burnout, emotional exhaustion and illness because of work-related stress remain very high.’’

