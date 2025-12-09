Introduction

Westminster Hall debate: e-petition 730194 relating to digital ID by Robbie Moore MP (Keighley and Ilkley, Conservative)

Robbie Moore MP

A ‘honey pot’ for hackers all over the world.

Existing ‘one login’ system could already be compromised.

Looming prospect of CBDCs would create a total surveillance state.

‘‘Digital I.D threatens to create an all encompassing digital surveillance state than even George Orwells 1984 could not predict.’’

Jeremy Corbyn. Independent. Interim leader of Your Party

Massive levels of public concern.

A zero trust society. Everyone guilty until proven innocent.

Disproportionate impacts on the vulnerable.

An ever expanding surveillance state.

An attack on civil liberties.

‘‘Digital I.D is a deeply illiberal idea that threatens privacy, automony and the open access we should be standing for. It risks creating a two tier Britain.’’

‘‘There is a whole vein of though across the country that people are feeling a quite reasonable sense of paranoia about the levels of surveillance which they are under at the present time.’’

Greg Stafford MP. Conservative. Farnham and Bordon

People across the country ‘deeply worried’ about freedoms.

Mandatory NHS identifiers for children. Pilot already underway in Wigan.

Vulerable children could be put at risk.

No consent.

‘‘Nearly 3 million people have signed the petition..digital I.D won’t fix illegal migration but it will supercharge state intrusion.’’

Lee Anderson MP. Ashfield. Reform UK

Big Brother Britain.

Trial by jury jettisoned.

Children radicalised in schools by left wing teachers.

Illegal migrants given housing etc with no ID.

‘‘We’ve got 30 arrests a day for social media posts. We are getting rid of trial by jury in most cases.’’

‘‘It’s a pathetic attempt by a weak prime minister who has lost total control.’’

Ruper Lowe MP. Great Yarmouth. Reform UK

Surveillance state.

Data leaks inevitable.

Digital ID will creep into travel, banking, housing, benefits even voting.

Solution is to ditch the smart phone.

‘‘Digital ID is the biggest step towards a surveillance state this country has ever faced in my lifetime. If any Government wants access to every detail of your life they are the ones who should be feared.’’

‘‘Abolishing jury trials, cancelling elections, implementing facial recognition and now this. This incoming dystopian future must be resisted.’’

‘‘A creeping move towards George Orwells Animal Farm.''

Highlights from other speakers with final comments Robbie Moore MP

Policy not in Laboutr manifesto.

Digital ID ‘authoritarian’ and ‘unbritish.’

‘Extreme risks’ to privacy and human rights.

Paves the way for Communist style governance of citizens.

Fundamental freedoms under attack.

Expensive and intrusive.

‘‘This would enabe a detailed profile to be put together worthy of the Chinese Goverment.’’

‘‘This opens the door to tyranny…This turns us into a paper’s please society.’’

‘‘It is extraordinary that the Government is prioritising an enormous centralised database of everyone’s personal information.’’

‘‘We live in a free country and we do not need a nanny state indirectly spying on it’s citizens.’’

‘‘When they say to the citizen you must, we will impose then they have crossed a line that no self respecting Government should cross and no self respecting people should tolerate.’’

‘‘Channel crossings will not be stopped with a QR code on smart phone.’’

Thoughts

A reminder as all this was going on yesterday i noticed this is the headlines in The Scottish Sun ‘News’ paper today at the shops.

The full debate can be viewed on Parliament TV here.

End