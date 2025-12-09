Biologyphenom

Dr Ros Jones
2h

Posted on Twitter. Thanks as ever!

Douglas Brodie
2hEdited

Well posted. The Digital ID proposal was well and truly lambasted, so the debate is a good marker to preserve. Hansard record here: https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-12-08/debates/9E01F17C-557A-4D02-8A93-B573721B8B20/DigitalID.

Off topic (but relevant), but it’s shocking that the new USA National Security Strategy is hardly mentioned by the captured MSN, and then only disparagingly: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf.

All I can find on BBC News is a whinge that “the Kremlin has welcomed the starkly-worded document”.

It’s particularly scathing of the EU and UK:

“American officials have become used to thinking about European problems in terms of insufficient military spending and economic stagnation. There is truth to this, but Europe’s real problems are even deeper.

Continental Europe has been losing share of global GDP—down from 25 percent in 1990 to 14 percent today—partly owing to national and transnational regulations that undermine creativity and industriousness.

But this economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure. The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence.

Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less. …”

