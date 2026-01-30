Introduction

‘The number of babies being born in Scotland has fallen to a record low. Last year, fewer than 46,000 births were registered and, increasingly, women are waiting till their thirties to have a child. At the same time, our population as a whole is steadily aging.’

Main reasons

Childcare costs. Upto £1000/month in Edinburgh for 3 days/week.

Financial costs too prohibitive to have more than one child.

Difficult to find childcare.

Lack of support for parents.

Lengthy wait lists for nurseries.

Stats

Fertility rate lowest ever.

Woman now have half as many children compared to the 1970’s.

In 2024 there were 16,500 more deaths than births.

‘‘At the peak in Scotland there were about 130,000 babies per year being born whereas the latest years figures show 46,000 babies born in Scotland.’’

-Dr.Esther Roughsedge. Head of NRS demographic statistics.

Pregnant Then Screwed

Around 54,000 women in the UK lose their job simply for being pregnant.

In 2024 74,00 pregnant women were dismissed an increase of 35%.

’’That’s a woman being pushed out of her job every 7 minutes in the UK for doing something that is part of the human existence.’’

-Joeli Brearley, Founder. Pregnant Then Screwed.

The ‘Pregant Then Screwed’ website can be viewed here.

