Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
15m

What percentage of this population took the COVID shot, which is obviously causing (planned) serious fertility issues in both men and women, especially obvious in the most heavily COVID vaccinated countries?

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture