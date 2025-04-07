Please let me know in comments if you’ve seen this circulated at all on social media within ‘freedom’ channels. I haven’t.

Introduction

A massive simulation exercise named Polaris has just been conducted by the WHO involving more than 15 countries and over 20 regional health agencies, health emergency networks and other partners which tested, for the first time, a new global coordination mechanism for health emergencies.

The exercise simulated an outbreak of a fictional virus spreading across the world.

“This exercise proves that when countries lead and partners connect, the world is better prepared. No country can face the next pandemic alone. Exercise Polaris shows that global cooperation is not only possible – it is essential.”

-Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Emergency corps

WHO Director General's opening remarks at the BMG event on current changes in global health policy – 2 April 2025

‘‘I thank you especially Karl, for your support for the Global Health Emergency Corps, which we initiated during Germany’s G7 Presidency…

….together with Bill Gates.’’

‘‘That work is now coming to fruition, with a major exercise beginning tomorrow, Exercise Polaris, to test the capabilities of the corps.’’

Learn more about the ‘Global Health Emergency Corps’ here.

Bill Gates Jan 2021-How ‘‘we’’ prevent the next pandemic

Featuring the emergency ‘corps’ as ‘pandemic firefighters.’

Project Polaris: CBDC systems

Perhaps connected? given another ‘pandemic’ within the next 12-24 months inclusive of more lockdowns would obliterate what’s left of the global economy and ‘‘innovative solutions’’ would be called for.

Project Polaris, from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) is focused on designing secure and resilient CBDC systems, online and offline. Project Polaris will provide central banks with the essential information needed to inform decision-making, architecture, design, implementation planning and investments. It will also address long-term change and operational considerations.

