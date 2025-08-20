Introduction

‘Founded in 2021, the World Council for Health is a non-profit initiative of EbMCsquared CIC, a community interest organization. We are an international, grassroots collaboration with over 200 partners in 54 countries, including an ever-growing number of Country Council.’’

The WCFH is a businesses with significant capital generation and staff expenditure. Recent accounts show an annual revenue of £740,000 generated solely from donations, conferences, merchandise and events.

Why would WCFH choose not to amplify world leading evidence?

This one and only post was made shortly before the extraordinary health and social care closing statements however there were no follow up’s on the most significant evidence of the ‘COVID era’.

Gold standard

EbMCsquared takes its name from the original company, the Evidence Based Medical Consultancy (EBMC Ltd.) The Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence submited under oath is the gold standard …

‘‘The general rule is that oral evidence given under cross-examination is the gold standard because it reflects the long-established common law consensus that the best way of assessing the reliability of evidence is by confronting the witness.’’

…and is compelling that either the ‘pandemic’ was manufactured and all excess deaths were a direct results of brutal public ‘health’ policies OR a large number of reported ‘COVID’ deaths were falsely attributed to COVID-19 which was a real disease but killed far fewer people that reported. Either way you look at it the evidence what cannot be argued ‘the pandemic’ advertised to the public was a grotesque distortion of reality and nothing better demonstrates than the inquiry evidence. 1

So why would a ‘medical freedom group’ like

NOT want to highlight such profound realities to it’s many members and HUNDREDS of affiliated organisations all over the world?

Profits over truth?

The pro pandemic narrrative.

On the WCFH website they have various ‘solutions’ to treating ‘COVID-19’ and even ‘Long COVID’ using a combination of supplements and drugs like Ivermectin. Much of the information even available in 27 languages!

Conferences

WCFH conferences can reach thousands of people and are supported by numerous well known ‘COVID critics’ with the combined ability to reach millions. You will note a certain Scottish Guy from Stirling in the below list for the 2022 who also spoke in 2023. Presumably the ‘truth’ thereafter not profitable as in 2024 there was no ‘Better way’ event.

WCFH also have a ‘huge’ video library (talks, presentaions etc) but after searching i could find nothing about world leading official inquiry evidence from Scotland or the UK.

Be 1 in 500 the most recent campaign

I couldn’t help but notice the WCFH slogan;

‘‘a community of change makers shaping the future’’

..which is eerily similar to the WEFs Global Shapers programme, a community of 8,000 young people in 165 countries and territories.

‘‘Founded 15 years ago on a bold belief that – given the platform, tools and trust – young people could shape the future of their cities and the world.’’

-World Economic Forum

Weekend ‘‘Truth’’ Festival 22nd - 25th August 2025

Behold there is yet ANOTHER ‘truth’ event taking place advertised on the WCFH website. Adult tickets are £79, VIP tickets £159. Bigger, Better, Bolder..again similar to a WEF narrative 'Build, back, better'.

‘‘In the special VIP areas: seating will be towards the front will be strictly VIP only, with this area cordoned off and monitored.’’

The have not’s separated from the have’s. Better be on your best behaviour!

Tess is also just back from the Sounds Beautiful Festival where the early bird adult tickets were £130.

Also last year Tess was travelling the world speaking at various events like Liberpulco where VIP tickets were on offer from $4000-$6500. 1 2

100k needed or we might go under

Back to WCFH’s recent urgent appeal campaign.

‘We know these are difficult times. But your support can help ensure WCH continues to be here for you and for the world. Please consider setting up a regular monthly donation.’

Thoughts

I think it’s obvious when evidence comes along (like the inquires) that can shatter a business model based on the pro pandemic narrative it is not welcome as it may allow the public to realise…wait a second maybe there was no pandemic and i can stop spending money…or as i pointed out to Dr.Lawrie and Dr.Malone the day before my Twitter ban perhaps it wasn’t COVID-19 killing people en mass but something else?

‘‘Ivermectin cannot cure prolonged isolation, medical neglect, no human rights, misuse DNRs, overuse Midazolam…why aren’t ‘awake’ Drs speaking about Scottish COVID inquiry instead?’’

Ironically, one is unlikey to hear about the above at ANY ‘truth’ event in the UK but many people will pay (during a cost of living crisis) for the privilege of hearing about EVERYTHING else from crystal healing, spirituality to Yoga to 5G to Fluoride etc

The ‘awake’ community has become a cult like phenomenon and many people are being fleeced, distracted by their gurus all the while politicians etc carry on regardless unafraid rather than being concerned they maybe held to account with quality actionable evidence as documented at the inquiries.

Since 2020 brand ‘truth’ and brand ‘freedom’ inc have become lucrative business opportunities (collaboration welcome) and it’s high time people woke up to that fact (as i have) and as the official ONGOING Scottish and UK COVID inquiry evidence demonstrates THE actual truth which could help bring about real positive change for humanity is nowhere in sight!

Thanks for stopping by.

All feedback welcome.

