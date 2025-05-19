Introduction

The UK’s heart health has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than in any other decade for over 50 years.

Numbers

‘The rate rose to 55 deaths per 100,000 in 2023 from 49 per 100,000 in 2019 – the first sustained increase in at least a generation. Deaths in working age adults rose by 18 per cent, from 18,693 in 2019, to 21,975 in 2023, averaging 420 a week.’

Meaning over 3,000 people aged between 16-64 died in EXCESS in 2023 post lockdown, stay at home orders, experimental mRNA period. Of course the article omits these crucial realities as the BHF fully supported both. 1 2

‘‘The reasons for the UK’s worsening heart health are complex and varied. However, we point to an increasingly unhealthy population, widening health inequalities, Covid-19, unprecedented pressure on the NHS.’’

Solutions

More money along with;

Data science

Artificial intelligence

Behavioural sciences

Asymptomatic heart disease

‘Mum-of-two Joanna “Jojo” Clark from Guildford lost her “fit and healthy” husband Matthew to a heart attack aged just 46 in January 2023.’

‘Matthew’s post-mortem revealed he had asymptomatic coronary artery disease.’

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry harms of lockdown

Dr.Iain Kennedy. Current head, BMA Scotland.

‘‘That's a common finding amongst GPs..that patients conditions have worsened.’’

‘‘The population has become generally deconditioned, staying at home more, gained weight and some long term conditions have not been managed aswell as they might have been.’’

‘‘People who might have had surgery pre pandemic are not longer fit enough to have their surgery.’’

Strategy

The BHF strategy can be read here.

