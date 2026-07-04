Introduction

‘Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Claire Mitchell KC, a lawyer representing the Scottish COVID Bereaved group at the Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries have been spotted together wining and dining in the London sunshine.’

‘Ms Sturgeon, was pictured enjoying an animated al fresco meal at the exclusive Golborne Bistro in London’s Notting Hill with Ms.Mitchell. The pair were reported to have spent several hours soaking up the sun and downing white wine.’

‘Sturgeon's relationship with Ms Mitchell goes back to the pair's time at the University of Glasgow where they both studied law. Ms Sturgeon revealed her friendship with Ms Mitchell in an Instagram post from 2024, claiming that when the pair meet up, time "melts away" like they were back at uni.’

‘But the cozy rendezvous has raised eyebrows given Ms Mitchell’s prominent role in investigating the SNP’s handling of the pandemic. Claire Mitchell KC represented the Scottish Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group at the UK Covid Inquiry. Working alongside Aamer Anwar’s high-profile firm, she relentlessly pushed for answers on behalf of grieving families.’

Thoughts

Crimes against humanity confirmed at the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry over 2 years ago with Ms.Sturgeon still due to give evidence and not a care in the world.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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