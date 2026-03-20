Introduction

Nicola Sturgeon gives her final speech in Holyrood during the debate of the Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill.

The former first minister told MSPs to make friends across the political divide - and to remember they are there to serve people.

Thoughts

Let’s not forget the catastrophic damage inflicted to Scotland’s population due to lockdown especially upon our most vulnerable, children and elderly as revealled at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry which has evidenced crimes against humanity carried out under Sturgeon’s reign of terror. The biggest scandal in living memory! 1 2 3 4 5 6

Source: The Telegraph

Source: The Herald

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry evidence will certainly be at the forefront of my mind this election year not at the back of it like MSPs would prefer.

‘Serving people’ …but to what end?

‘‘Ms McParland has a video that she filmed of herself begging Nicola Sturgeon to let relatives in to care homes, after her Mum had passed away. She would be willing to share this with the Inquiry team but would not wish this to be made public.’’

-Marion McParland (Former NHS nurse 41 years)

‘‘I also wrote to Jason Leitch, Nicola Sturgeon , Jeane Freeman, I wrote to the private care homes person as well and I wrote to my MP, my MSP. I can’t tell you how many people I wrote to and felt totally impotent.’’

-Diane Montgomery

‘‘The situation between care homes and supported accommodation was a huge problem and I ended up writing to Nicola Sturgeon on 2 July 2020 and set out the concerns that I had, and the reasons that I shouldn’t be kept apart from David. I said that I watched her daily briefings and had not heard anything specifically to do with supported living. I was asking her to give consideration to this very vulnerable group of adults and the families who are also suffering. I got no answer. I have provided a copy of this letter to the Inquiry with my statement. I then wrote to the Health Minister, Jeane Freeman, and got an answer from her staff acknowledging the letter but no further response was forthcoming.’’

-Lorraine Mackenzie

‘‘Nicola Sturgeon did not meet with the group despite many requests. CHRS always believed if she had used a daily briefing to explain clearly what was expected of care homes, many residents would have got more contact than they did.’’

-Care Home Relatives Scotland

H/T to Freedom Podcast on Youtube

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End