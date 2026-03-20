Nicola Sturgeon's last speech in Holyrood
Former FM bows out with some farewell advice.
Introduction
Nicola Sturgeon gives her final speech in Holyrood during the debate of the Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill.
The former first minister told MSPs to make friends across the political divide - and to remember they are there to serve people.
Thoughts
Let’s not forget the catastrophic damage inflicted to Scotland’s population due to lockdown especially upon our most vulnerable, children and elderly as revealled at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry which has evidenced crimes against humanity carried out under Sturgeon’s reign of terror. The biggest scandal in living memory! 1 2 3 4 5 6
Source: The Telegraph
Source: The Herald
The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry evidence will certainly be at the forefront of my mind this election year not at the back of it like MSPs would prefer.
‘Serving people’ …but to what end?
‘‘Ms McParland has a video that she filmed of herself begging Nicola Sturgeon to let relatives in to care homes, after her Mum had passed away. She would be willing to share this with the Inquiry team but would not wish this to be made public.’’
-Marion McParland (Former NHS nurse 41 years)
‘‘I also wrote to Jason Leitch, Nicola Sturgeon, Jeane Freeman, I wrote to the private care homes person as well and I wrote to my MP, my MSP. I can’t tell you how many people I wrote to and felt totally impotent.’’
‘‘The situation between care homes and supported accommodation was a huge problem and I ended up writing to Nicola Sturgeon on 2 July 2020 and set out the concerns that I had, and the reasons that I shouldn’t be kept apart from David. I said that I watched her daily briefings and had not heard anything specifically to do with supported living. I was asking her to give consideration to this very vulnerable group of adults and the families who are also suffering. I got no answer. I have provided a copy of this letter to the Inquiry with my statement. I then wrote to the Health Minister, Jeane Freeman, and got an answer from her staff acknowledging the letter but no further response was forthcoming.’’
‘‘Nicola Sturgeon did not meet with the group despite many requests. CHRS always believed if she had used a daily briefing to explain clearly what was expected of care homes, many residents would have got more contact than they did.’’
H/T to Freedom Podcast on Youtube
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End
Bio naturally majors on the disasters of the Covid plandemic but the damage Sturgeon and the SNP have overseen goes much wider.
Remember Sturgeon’s mantra “Education, education, education”. How has that worked out as Scotland has fallen further and further down the international league tables?
Remember Alex Salmond carving in stone that “the rocks will melt” before Scottish students will pay tuition fees. How has that worked out? Last year I went to a reunion of my Glasgow University engineering class of many decades ago when almost all of the intake were fellow Scots. I discovered at that reunion that the engineering faculty intake now is almost 100% Chinese!
Don’t forget the SNP’s delusional support for the climate change hoax and Net Zero. The chickens on that are really coming home to roost, with Scottish deindustrialisation proceeding apace due to sky-high Net Zero electricity prices and Scotland now uniquely vulnerable to power cuts due to the push for unstable renewables and the closing down of nearly all the conventional power stations, e.g. Longannet gleefully blown up by clueless Sturgeon. Happily, the Reform Scotland manifesto published yesterday promises to scrap all Net Zero targets.
Don’t forget the deep state-provoked war in Ukraine which Sturgeon and all the other deep state-complicit politicians were so emotional about. The chickens are coming home to roost on that now that President Trump no longer supports it. Few people understand what is really going on because of all the lies and propaganda. Here’s a link to a couple of explanatory comments I made on this topic earlier today: https://dailysceptic.org/2026/03/20/the-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-shows-the-world-still-runs-on-fossil-fuels/#comment-1086712.
I could go on but to conclude, it was very pleasing that what finally brought Sturgeon down was her idiotic gender identity wokery.
looks more like a salmon than a sturgeon in that outfit. Something very definitely fishy about her.