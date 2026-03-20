Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
43m

Bio naturally majors on the disasters of the Covid plandemic but the damage Sturgeon and the SNP have overseen goes much wider.

Remember Sturgeon’s mantra “Education, education, education”. How has that worked out as Scotland has fallen further and further down the international league tables?

Remember Alex Salmond carving in stone that “the rocks will melt” before Scottish students will pay tuition fees. How has that worked out? Last year I went to a reunion of my Glasgow University engineering class of many decades ago when almost all of the intake were fellow Scots. I discovered at that reunion that the engineering faculty intake now is almost 100% Chinese!

Don’t forget the SNP’s delusional support for the climate change hoax and Net Zero. The chickens on that are really coming home to roost, with Scottish deindustrialisation proceeding apace due to sky-high Net Zero electricity prices and Scotland now uniquely vulnerable to power cuts due to the push for unstable renewables and the closing down of nearly all the conventional power stations, e.g. Longannet gleefully blown up by clueless Sturgeon. Happily, the Reform Scotland manifesto published yesterday promises to scrap all Net Zero targets.

Don’t forget the deep state-provoked war in Ukraine which Sturgeon and all the other deep state-complicit politicians were so emotional about. The chickens are coming home to roost on that now that President Trump no longer supports it. Few people understand what is really going on because of all the lies and propaganda. Here’s a link to a couple of explanatory comments I made on this topic earlier today: https://dailysceptic.org/2026/03/20/the-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-shows-the-world-still-runs-on-fossil-fuels/#comment-1086712.

I could go on but to conclude, it was very pleasing that what finally brought Sturgeon down was her idiotic gender identity wokery.

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Beanz-meanz Heinz's avatar
Beanz-meanz Heinz
22m

looks more like a salmon than a sturgeon in that outfit. Something very definitely fishy about her.

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