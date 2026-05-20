Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Chill The Monk Out's avatar
Chill The Monk Out
4h

I sadly think we are witnessing history as it will be told once the lines of the global world order are rewritten.

Maybe it’s ok to go after big pharma. They can change and evolve but the people who conned / worked with government leaders cannot and will not have the truth of what they did coming out.

If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t know jot about the worst crime committed in this country in my life time.

As always I hope your work gets the light of day somewhere. Even for those obsessed with jabs, as you have pointed out many times, THIS IS THE STORY - this is thing that explains the jabs were part of the bigger plan. You can’t get to 4 if you’re not willing to put 2 and 2 together. It’s mind boggling they don’t care about it. Mind boggling - you can’t care about humanity if you’re not willing to look this truth in the face.

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Andy Boddington's avatar
Andy Boddington
6h

I highly recommend Alistair Williams' videos on YouTube about John Campbell.. just type those two names into the search bar and you will find them.

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