Introduction

As a follower of John Campbell during the ‘COVID pandemic’ and who previously showed an interest in what i was revealing from the world leading Scottish/UK COVID-19 inquiries (NB: promoted vaccine testimony only UK ignored Modules 3,5,6,7,8,9,10) it was disappointing momentum could not be maintained thus leaving hundreds of crucial evidence sessions, proving the sceptic stance from 2020 valid, out of sight out of mind vs the public.

Popular Topic

What has struck me on John’s YouTube channel recently is the narratives he does decide to focus on and how quickly he is rewarded with millions of views and thus increased revenue. Namely the promotion of more pandemics. Listed below.

Note: A million views on YouTube can earn between $1,000 to $5,000. 1

Monkeypox

3.5 MILLION views within weeks!

Disease X

2.5 MILLION views within weeks!



The Second Pandemic

2.1 MILLION views within weeks!

Nipha virus

John’s first video on ‘Nipha virus’ achieved 1 MILLION views within a week!

Hantavirus

John’s first video on the ‘Hantavirus’ achieved 1 MILLION views within a week!

Ebola

I expect another 1 million+ viewed video by John on the Ebola PHEIC shortly! Watch this space!

Ebola Virus Update 1 hour ago

My prediction coming to pass.

Feedback

If you read the recent comment’s on John’s channel i couldn’t find any that buy into the pandemic narrative. I then wondered how is it possible these videos maintain such popularity?

COVID-19 vaccination

Another topic John has consistently focused on for 5 years. His channel features various outspoken medics from Dr.Clare Craig (i counted approximately 50 appearances and with 2 book releases on COVID vaccines), Angus Dalgleish, Suneel Dhand, Tess Lawrie, Prof Fenton, Aseem Malhotra, Prof Tim Spector and Dr.Peter Mccullough. I’m sure there are many others all dedicated and working together predominantly to ‘expose the vaccines.’

What about events BEFORE the jab rollout?

As evidenced from world leading official COVID inquiries in the UK, yet this topic is not on the radar. It’s concerning why those speaking out have NOT spoke out with the same consistency if at all on this area ..mainly about what happened in care homes and hospitals from the Spring of 2020. Is it because an honest approach would unarguably prove to themselves and the public there was no novel virus generating excess deaths?

Thoughts

I can only deduce that the majority of inquiry evidence has been ignored or cleverly managed to limit it’s impact on debate and on revenue streams. A 4 year media ‘whitewash’ repetition a significant part of that strategy..and yet it doesn’t change the facts. This is what happened to people!

—Misuse DNACPR notices—No ambulances—No GPs—Denial of anti-biotics—Powers of attorney ignored—Isolation harms outweighed COVID risk for people living with dementia—No visits allowed even at end of life—Drinks party at Downing Street—Withdrawn medical care for NON COVID illness—COVID questioned as cause of death-Human rights abused—End of life drugs only treatment offered for COVID to care home residents—

Also on Youtube courtesy of Freedom Podcast (274 views in 8 months)

It appears obvious in 2026 algorithms dictate what is to be perceived as relevant and what is not. How much this sways ‘truther’ content creators themselves, who knows. The question has to be asked…are we being played solely for profit by public facing opposition? eg; Pandemics/lab leak promotion/jab outrage= rewards. Exposing inquiry evidence and the ‘treatment’ of people in 2020= no rewards. What cannot be argued is crucial inquiry truths have been ignored by those placed to make the biggest difference.

Truths that dig into the root of the pandemic claim itself. 2

It should be a wake up call to realise it could be you or me testifying at an inquiry yet how many ‘voices of the people’ would take the time to listen, speak or write about what we said and how is that approach in any way aligned with discovering what really happened?

Thanks for your attention.

All Feedback welcome.

End