Introduction

Nurse John Campbell covers a Drug Safety Update from March 2020 issued by the MHRA in relation to the prescribing of end of life medications Morphine and Midazolam.

‘‘A dark chapter in English medical history basically ignored..but there are all the facts on it this should be investigated and should come to public attention.’’

‘‘The dead need justice…the bereaved..did their relative die because someone injected them with Midazolam and Morphine?’’

UK COVID-19 Inquiry

Within 24 hours i sent John an email with a downloadable 15min clip from the UK COVID-19 Inquiry with various witness testimony on medications. I figured this was an ideal follow on. You can view this footage in full at the link below.

What happened next?

Unfortunately my email was ignored like the dozens of others about the inquiry these past 18 months including the entirety of Module 8 where it was admitted lockdown harms were inflicted on the UK’s children deliberately.

More proof the UK inquiry ‘‘whitewash’’ is out of bounds for prominent UK critics and ‘medical freedom’ groups when it comes to ‘‘following the evidence..wherever it leads.’’ So many personalities want to take centre stage and do all the talking vs letting the actual evidence hearing from real people do the talking.

The prominent UK COVID critic approach to world leading UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence where the facts presented deserve investigating and the public’s attention yet none of this is happening and the real national scandal going unnoticed!

Thanks for your attention

All feedback welcome.

End