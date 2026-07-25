Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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currer
4hEdited

Very frustrating BP, but we know that many of these talking heads are part of the operation against us and act as gatekeepers. Covid was planned decades in advance, plenty of time to get all their assets in place and accredited.

The people who really are talking about this truly have relatively much less reach and are elbowed out of the way.

https://doctors4covidethics.org/ seem quite sincere.

The famous people are heroes designated for us and designed to keep us talking and prevent effective action.

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Gallivants
4h

Please see this - if not yet aware. Mark Oakford is doing some fantastic work. Very important, as you do yourself: https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/health/midazolam-uk-gp-practices-use-presents-an-uncomfortable-truth/

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