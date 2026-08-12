Introduction

‘Bereaved families and care home staff have opened up about the long-running probe into Covid-linked deaths in Scotland’s care homes.

More than 6,000 Covid care home deaths across 474 care homes are being examined as part of Operation Koper – the Crown’s biggest investigation of deaths in Scottish history.

Many bereaved families are hoping for answers, while those working in the sector say its “piling pressure” on already burnt out staff.

The £4m investigation began in May 2020, when the Covid Deaths Investigation Team was jointly set up by the Crown and Police Scotland.’

Ruth Gibson

Ruth lost her mother Anna aged 94 November 15 2020 after she was diagnosed with Covid.

Ruth believes there were “a lot of red flags” around the level of care provided for her mum.

She claims the batteries for her mum’s hearing aids had not been replaced, making video calls difficult.

She said she was concerned over her rapid weight loss and her ability to swallow medication among other issues.

Ruth called her doctor and the Care Inspectorate, sharing fears over her mum’s declining health.

She said: “I could see a complete deterioration on our Skype calls. She was drowsy and falling asleep. I was absolutely horrified.

“I raised concerns that I thought she was dying.

“They gave me reassurance that my mum was doing well and I believed them.

“I had a forethought something bad was going to happen – and it did.”

Ruth also recalled one of her last “traumatising” in-person visits with her mum, who she was permitted to see for ten minutes from a distance.

“I didn’t expect to see my mum in the condition she was in,” she said.

“I was standing away from her. She looked like she was reaching out and couldn’t speak. They told her ‘Ruth has to leave’ and to say goodbye and she managed to say no.

“I am haunted. There are no other words. If I had been able to be with her and support her, that would have made a difference.”

“There are a lot of questions and we’re having to access the answers through different routes. There is a lot of contradictory information.

“It wont take away the fact I could not be there for my mum when she died, but hopefully it will bring me some closure.”

Officialdom response

A spokesperson for South Lanarkshire Council said: “Operation Koper is an ongoing investigation by Police Scotland in which every care home in the country is required to submit details of every death of a resident from Covid 19. We fully expect that, as is the remit of the investigation, each case is being looked at in detail, including that of Mrs Gibson.

“The welfare and care support of all our care home residents remains paramount, with health care also being overseen by GPs and other health and social care professionals. All infection protection measures were, and continue to be, followed in line with Public Health guidance, including protocols in respect to testing regimes.

“The national advice at the time was that care home residents should only be subjected to testing, which is quite invasive, if necessary.

“Following a complaint by the Gibson family, a full investigation was carried out in line with the Social Work Resources Complaints Handling Procedure. This found no issues with the level of care provided.”

To watch Dr.Donald Macaskill at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry visit the following links. 1 2

Thoughts

A reminder Police Scotland are currently accepting evidence of criminality as part of Operation Koper. The Dec 2025 FOI response in relation to this matter can be viewed here.

Operation Koper encompasses a broader range of Covid-linked deaths beyond just care homes, although care home fatalities make up the majority of the cases being investigated. 1 2

It would be interesting to see the response if they were inundated with requests whether from covid inquiry evidence or elsewhere. This would appear to be the only valid route to explore.

Forged DNACPR forms are also under investigation.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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