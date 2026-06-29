Introduction

‘Demand for children’s mental health services is rising – and rising faster than in previous years – the Children's Commisoner has warned, as for the first time more than a million children in England had active referrals to mental health services in England last year – leaving increasing numbers of children waiting for months or years for support.

In her fifth annual report on children’s mental health services, Dame Rachel de Souza sets out how the growing demand for services is placing growing pressure on support for children. New data for 2024-25 shows that 1,048,965 children had an active referral to Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) – almost double the number recorded in 2018-19, and almost 10 per cent rise on the previous year.’

‘Big shock’ of lockdown.

‘Cost of living’ crisis.

Social media.

Report Highlights

Thoughts

Ssocial media appears to be taking most of the blame and no doubt has a role to play but you will find barely a mention of the enormous harms accrued from lockdowns, school closures, masking, media scaremongering and in recent years ever increasing climate crisis hysteria being drilled into the next generation within the same media, influencer, political and ‘education’ system.

The UK COVID-19 inquiry Children & Young People’s Voices Project outlined the disastrous health toll of the lockdown restrictions with supporting inquiry evidence hearing from Children and Young People’s Commissioner’s from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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