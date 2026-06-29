Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Hamish Soutar's avatar
Hamish Soutar
38m

Whoever would have thought that repeatedly telling children that there are monsters under the bed would have consequences? (Well us, obviously)

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Gary S's avatar
Gary S
40m

Recently spoke to my 16 year old godson, who thankfully is wide awake, who said that most subjects in school have some connection to the climate agenda. 🙈

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