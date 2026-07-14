Introduction

‘LeDer summarises the lives and deaths of people with a learning disability and autistic people who died in England in annual reports. LeDeR remains the only mortality dataset worldwide that is uniquely focused on identifying improvements that should be made to reduce health inequalities and early deaths for people with a learning disability and autistic people.’

Latest report

‘Far too many people with a learning disability are still dying too young. Why is this not headline news? In this year’s report, we read that people with a learning disability died 19 years younger. It’s a big shocking gap. Everyone should read this report because it can open your eyes to the problems we are still in.’

Media

ITV News highlighted the scandal, hearing from people with learning disabilities and their families who say their health concerns were dismissed or not taken seriously by authorities.

Report highlights-(published July 2026)

Adults with a learning disability continue to die at a younger age than the general population. In 2024, the median age at death for adults with a learning disability was 62.8 years, compared with 81.8 years in the general population.

Over half of deaths occurred in individuals under the age of 65, a markedly different age distribution compared with the general population, where most deaths occur at ages 65 and above.'

Avoidable deaths in people with a learning disability were nearly double the proportion seen in the general population.

Avoi dable mortality was driven primarily by treatable causes, approximately a quarter of deaths.

Down syndrome was recorded as the most common cause of death in 2024, which could obscure avoidable causes of death.

Health and care challenges persist particularly with regard to treatable conditions such as respiratory infections, and management of long-term conditions such as epilepsy, that require urgent and targeted action.

Annual deaths of adults with a learning disability

DNACPR notices

‘Adults with a severe or profound learning disability were more likely to have a DNACPR decision recorded at the time of death.’

Survival of adults with Down syndrome and other adults with a learning disability

Comparing death rates 2018-2024

During the main lockdown period the death rate more than doubled and immediately following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout another spike in deaths ensued.

The overall death rate for the learning disabled 2020-2024 has remained close to those recorded during the ‘peak of the pandemic’ where between 500-700 extra deaths (+25%) are now occurring annually than before 2020.

Key infographic statistics for the new report be viewed here and all annual reports by LeDer at this link.

To view Mencap’s shocking evidence submitted to the UK COVID-19 inquiry visit the following links. 1 2

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