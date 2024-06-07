Pamela Thomas interview|June 2024
Full length interview with one of the Scottish COVID bereaved Pamela Thomas on the circumstances surrounding the death of her brother James.
Extremely harrowing NEW interview with Pamela Thomas who has testified at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry about the death of her 41yo brother James who had no underlying comorbidities.
-Delayed medical treatment-Ventilation-Experimental drug trial-Forged signature-Hospital acquired infections-Pneumonia-Cardiac arrest-Funeral director concerns-
I have covered Pamela’s Scottish COVID inquiry testimony on my substack in detail.
Pamela talks about how she reported James’ death to the police but was essentially ‘‘fobbed off.’’
‘‘Surely they have a duty to investigate?…i’m alledging some serious stuff’s going on here and nobody is investigating.’’
Pamela is a brave woman who has fought very hard for her brother James both before and after his death. She is right, government, public health and the medical community have "blood on their hands" and I truly hope justice is meted out to the people concerned during her lifetime, it is the very least she deserves.