Introduction

Another official exposed in Scotland breaking strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Peter Murrell Chief Executive Officer of the SNP travelled to Fife to collect his luxury vehicle and drove to his 92 year old mother’s home in Dumferline. This at a time when Scots were banned from leaving their own homes and also banned from crossing council boundaries for non-essential reasons.

‘Murrell picked up the motorhome at the Halbeath Industrial Estate in Fife on January 22, 2021 and drove it four miles to his mother's home. This appears to have been a flagrant a breach of the strict coronavirus restrictions imposed by his wife, then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.’

During her daily coronavirus briefing on January 27, 2021, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ‘‘The single most important thing that all of us need to do to curtail the spread of this virus is to stay at home. That remains for now the very clear and overriding message….Please stay at home unless you have to be out for very essential purposes like caring, essential shopping and essential exercise.’’

Different strokes for different folks

List of officials in Scotland with inside knowledge on ‘the deadly rampaging virus’ (even rumoured to be a man made lab leak mutation) yet felt it necessary to break lockdown rules throughout ‘the pandemic.’

Thoughts

Nothing more i can add really…the evidence speaks for itself.

‘‘If Mrs Murrell had been in a care home he would not have been allowed to travel to see her.’’

-Scottish Daily Express comment

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome

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