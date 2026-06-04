Peter Murrell broke Sturgeon's 'stay-at-home' lockdown rules to collect motorhome
SNP Chief Executive unperturbed by 'the deadly virus.'
Introduction
Another official exposed in Scotland breaking strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Peter Murrell Chief Executive Officer of the SNP travelled to Fife to collect his luxury vehicle and drove to his 92 year old mother’s home in Dumferline. This at a time when Scots were banned from leaving their own homes and also banned from crossing council boundaries for non-essential reasons.
‘Murrell picked up the motorhome at the Halbeath Industrial Estate in Fife on January 22, 2021 and drove it four miles to his mother's home. This appears to have been a flagrant a breach of the strict coronavirus restrictions imposed by his wife, then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.’
During her daily coronavirus briefing on January 27, 2021, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ‘‘The single most important thing that all of us need to do to curtail the spread of this virus is to stay at home. That remains for now the very clear and overriding message….Please stay at home unless you have to be out for very essential purposes like caring, essential shopping and essential exercise.’’
Different strokes for different folks
List of officials in Scotland with inside knowledge on ‘the deadly rampaging virus’ (even rumoured to be a man made lab leak mutation) yet felt it necessary to break lockdown rules throughout ‘the pandemic.’
Catherine Calderwood. Chief Medical Officer.
Margaret Ferrier. SNP MP Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
Peter Murrell. Chief Executive SNP.
Nicola Sturgeon. First Minister. SNP.
Two unnamed SNP politicians.
John Swinney. Deputy First Minister and Graeme Day SNP MSP.
Thoughts
Nothing more i can add really…the evidence speaks for itself.
‘‘If Mrs Murrell had been in a care home he would not have been allowed to travel to see her.’’
-Scottish Daily Express comment
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome
End
Yes. I recall when lockdown was announced, one of the first things I thought was, "there is no way the likes of Boris or Sturgeon et al will adhere to this bollocks, and they will get caught out". It did not take long, The modeller Neil Fergusson who went out and fucked his married mistress, and then Calderwood. Then it was another one every other day. Was it not obvious to the public, yes, one could even point it out to them, but like brainwashed, frightened by the propaganda masses, they retreated into cognitive dissonance. I think they knew that the mind-numbed would still go along with it despite their blatant rule-breaking. Those awake, on the other hand, it was meant to enrage them. Remember Kenmore Street? That lawyer facing off the police with hundreds of SNP/Lefties? During a dangerous pandemic when gatherings were banned? He even took his own children.....in a pandemic. They obviously knew they was nothing to worry about. He was the lawyer at the enquiry....now lawyer for Sturgeon trying to keep her out of jail. A few days later I spoke at a gathering in George Square. It was condemned by Sturgeon as irresponsible and dangerous-she celebrated Kenmore Street-no mention of covid. I remember seeing police vans full of cops ready to get out at George Square-purely a show of intimidation. Whenever somebody tries to justify lockdown, I just show them these facts; politicians, activists, Joe Public have no retort. ps. No mention of these facts at the enquiries?
https://substack.com/@drbrucescott/p-168539653
I'm tempted to comment 'No comment'.
Of course.
What's new?
One rule for thee....
Some are more equal than others.
So what, we all know Nippy Sturgeon is lying and like e.g. Tony Blair, so what? She's a above the law.
However, all things do change and just perhaps... Nicola and her like will one day be held to account.
Keep shining a light on it Biologyphenom.