Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Bruce Scott's avatar
Bruce Scott
8h

Yes. I recall when lockdown was announced, one of the first things I thought was, "there is no way the likes of Boris or Sturgeon et al will adhere to this bollocks, and they will get caught out". It did not take long, The modeller Neil Fergusson who went out and fucked his married mistress, and then Calderwood. Then it was another one every other day. Was it not obvious to the public, yes, one could even point it out to them, but like brainwashed, frightened by the propaganda masses, they retreated into cognitive dissonance. I think they knew that the mind-numbed would still go along with it despite their blatant rule-breaking. Those awake, on the other hand, it was meant to enrage them. Remember Kenmore Street? That lawyer facing off the police with hundreds of SNP/Lefties? During a dangerous pandemic when gatherings were banned? He even took his own children.....in a pandemic. They obviously knew they was nothing to worry about. He was the lawyer at the enquiry....now lawyer for Sturgeon trying to keep her out of jail. A few days later I spoke at a gathering in George Square. It was condemned by Sturgeon as irresponsible and dangerous-she celebrated Kenmore Street-no mention of covid. I remember seeing police vans full of cops ready to get out at George Square-purely a show of intimidation. Whenever somebody tries to justify lockdown, I just show them these facts; politicians, activists, Joe Public have no retort. ps. No mention of these facts at the enquiries?

https://substack.com/@drbrucescott/p-168539653

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Ned's avatar
Ned
8hEdited

I'm tempted to comment 'No comment'.

Of course.

What's new?

One rule for thee....

Some are more equal than others.

So what, we all know Nippy Sturgeon is lying and like e.g. Tony Blair, so what? She's a above the law.

However, all things do change and just perhaps... Nicola and her like will one day be held to account.

Keep shining a light on it Biologyphenom.

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