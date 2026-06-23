Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
3h

... and his 'wife' Nippy knew nothing.

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
1h

Hmmm so he got £80k per annum on average for 5 years bed and board at our expense. No worries about heating, bills, cost of living…..will he get time off for ‘good behaviour’…..is the Pope Catholic…..was it worth it Peter…….I bet everyone in the SNP can rest easy now - all done and dusted. Just one bad apple…like the one guy ‘ A. Patsy I think he was called who brought down Barings Bank singlehandedly…..if memory serves me well he was so rightly imprisoned but released early on compassionate grounds….bowel cancer I think….again if I am right….nil desperandum though as fortunately last I heard (sincerely hope this is the case) he’s been able to keep the cancer under control and get his life back on track …..got to laugh - they are - at us!

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