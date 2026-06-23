Peter Murrell sentenced for embezzling £400,000 from SNP
Lord Young delivers his verdict.
Introduction
Lord Young imposed a sentence of five years and three months on Peter Murrell at the High Court in Edinburgh today, Tuesday 23rd June 2026.
Sentencing
Large number of fraudulent acts over a 12 year period.
Offending increased over time. Only stopped when found out.
Circumvented checks and balances.
Fabrication of invoices.
A calculated crime of dishonesty.
“Turning now to that sentence. If you had been found guilty of this charge after trial, I would have imposed a sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.
“Having pled guilty at the preliminary hearing, I impose a sentence of five years, three months imprisonment.
“I shall back date that sentence to May 25 2026, when you are first remanded in custody. That is all.”
Source: STV News YouTube
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... and his 'wife' Nippy knew nothing.
Hmmm so he got £80k per annum on average for 5 years bed and board at our expense. No worries about heating, bills, cost of living…..will he get time off for ‘good behaviour’…..is the Pope Catholic…..was it worth it Peter…….I bet everyone in the SNP can rest easy now - all done and dusted. Just one bad apple…like the one guy ‘ A. Patsy I think he was called who brought down Barings Bank singlehandedly…..if memory serves me well he was so rightly imprisoned but released early on compassionate grounds….bowel cancer I think….again if I am right….nil desperandum though as fortunately last I heard (sincerely hope this is the case) he’s been able to keep the cancer under control and get his life back on track …..got to laugh - they are - at us!