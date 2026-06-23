Introduction

Lord Young imposed a sentence of five years and three months on Peter Murrell at the High Court in Edinburgh today, Tuesday 23rd June 2026.

Sentencing

Large number of fraudulent acts over a 12 year period.

Offending increased over time. Only stopped when found out.

Circumvented checks and balances.

Fabrication of invoices.

A calculated crime of dishonesty.

“Turning now to that sentence. If you had been found guilty of this charge after trial, I would have imposed a sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

“Having pled guilty at the preliminary hearing, I impose a sentence of five years, three months imprisonment.

“I shall back date that sentence to May 25 2026, when you are first remanded in custody. That is all.”

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End