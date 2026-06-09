Introduction

‘The report provides insights into vaccine-preventable disease (VPD) surveillance and immunisation uptake, drawing information from multiple national sources and publications.

Scotland has a very successful vaccination and immunisation programme. However, as seen in other nations, there have been declines in uptake over time. Ongoing efforts to improve uptake are outlined in Scotland’s 5-year Vaccination and Immunisation Framework and Delivery Plan.’

The inaugural SVIP National Conference was held in Edinburgh in June 2025.

Report Findings

Childhood immunisation

‘While Scotland maintains high uptake across childhood immunisations, there have been long term declines, with concerning trends in the period immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic. These declining trends were seen across the four UK nations.’

Teenage immunisation coverage rates

In school year 2019/20, sharp declines were observed. HPV coverage in S1 females, MenACWY and Td/IPV in S3 fell below 80.0% for the first time. This was due to disruption in immunisation delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures during lockdown periods, and high absenteeism due to sickness and isolation policies.’

Trends in vaccination uptake rates

Pro lockdown supporters the real anti-vaxxers.

2014-2025-12 months to 5 years

Additional info from PHS dashboard.

How effective was the Influenza vaccine against hospitalisation in Scotland 2025/26 winter season (pages 71-72)

‘Overall, VE against laboratory confirmed influenza was 31.7% across all ages.’

‘31% among adults aged 65 years and over.’

Note; According to the WHO the minimum standard efficacy for an effective vaccine is generally set at 50%.

Thoughts

Golden Calf

In the conference video i noticed the ‘‘Hello vaccination here’’ poster used in schools the NHS is depicted as a golden calf.

Significance

The term 'golden calf' refers to an idol made by the Israelites during the Exodus when they lost faith in Moses while he was on Mount Sinai. This event is described in the Bible, specifically in Exodus 32, and symbolizes a significant act of apostasy or turning away from faith.

Scotland for the first time now majority atheist

51.1% of the Scottish population reported having no religion in the most recent census, marking a significant increase from 36.7% in 2011. This indicates a growing trend towards irreligion in Scotland, with Christianity in decline meaning fewer than 4 in 10 identifying as Christian.

Parliament

Following the 2026 Scottish parliament elections, 67 MSPs chose to affirm and 62 swore the oath. This marks the first time since devolution that a majority (52%) of MSPs opted to make a secular affirmation.

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