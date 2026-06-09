Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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biologyphenom
8h

Just putting it out there i see Substack is now hiding comments @Crixcyon due to some recent changes and this is nothing to do with me.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
9h

2020 showed the NHS are SATANIC EVIL !(&^ right across the board and I had those thoughts way before the maiming and murder with the CO'n'VID SCAM!?

TIMELINE OF PEOPLES HEALTH IMPROVEMENT DEBATE REQUIRED!?

There needs to be a proper open and honest debate about where the big improvements came from in peoples health!? Also a timeline of events and improvements. I say it was the improvement in water/housing/sewage etc

. People living in less cramped spaces and on top of one another. But governments/MSM/WEF/WHO/FULL FACTS/medics etc all claim it was PHARMA. Who pays them millions of pounds/dollars etc

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