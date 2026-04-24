Introduction

‘The British Social Attitudes Survey (BSA) is a gold standard, nationally representative survey that uses a robust methodology to explore public views on what it is like to live in Britain and how respondents think the country is run.’

In it’s latest report the destruction of the NHS since and due to lockdown is laid bare.

’’Overall satisfaction is still lower than at any point in the survey’s pre-pandemic history.’’

-Conclusions. Page 38.

Overall satisfaction with the NHS

Unprecedented rate of decline since 2020.

‘‘Optimism that care will get better is l ower than at any point in the past. And the overall NHS result, while notably better than previous years, still shows that just over 1 in 4 people are satisfied – the third lowest score in the survey’s 42-year history.’’

Overall satisfaction with different NHS services 1983 to 2025

Record declines in every area of the NHS since 2020.

‘‘Satisfaction with A&E services also remained close to historic lows, with just 22% of respondents ‘very’ or ‘quite’ satisfied. Dissatisfaction was 53%.’’

The full report with further analysis can be viewed here.

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