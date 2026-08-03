Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
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It would help us all if we understood the facts about RFKs assertions:

That a possible link with (autism and) vaccines given in the first six months of life has not been studied.

That many hospital ICUs were almost empty in the fist COVID months.

That many constitutional rights were abandoned during the pandemic without due process.

That many statements made by Dr. Fauci on TV about the situation are inconsistent with his private views set out in his diary.

In the end, despite censorship, the truth will emerge, and either people (like CNN) are going to look inept or people like RFK unreasonable.

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