Introduction

Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. spoke with CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday about vaccines and pandemics.

Lockdown damage. Children paying the price.

Empty ICUs at New York epicentre Spring 2020.

GOF research instigating pandemics.

Constitutional rights must be upheld in another pandemic.

CNN deliberately scared people.

Lockdowns drove measles outbreaks not ‘anti-vax misinformation.’

Fauchi ‘lied about everything’.

‘‘The thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns.’’

‘‘There were ICU’s that were EMPTY all over the country including in New York at the height.’’

‘‘During COVID we completely dismantled our constitutional rights.’’

Thoughts

Dana Bush might as-well wear a sponsored by Pfizer badge.

Top YouTube comment- ‘‘The pharma owned media IS the problem.’’

Some truths made evident here also corroborated at both UK and Scottish COVID-19 inquiries but many others evidenced at the world’s only official undertaking of details that has heard from so many people ‘on the front-line’ for 3 years has been avoided like a real plague by global media. Why? because it has revealed the weaponisation of the healthcare system which targeted the most vulnerable calls into question the threat posed from any lab leak, the need for novel mRNA vaccines and what was responsible for the excess death rate from the Spring of 2020. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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