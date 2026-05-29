Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
1h

What the nurses saw:

https://theylied.ca/Nurses.shtml

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1 reply by biologyphenom
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Crixcyon
2h

I think the nurses were being too generous with the state of affairs in hospitals. Hospitals are now on the same level as a place to be as are prisons and coffins. Meaning you don't want to go there.

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