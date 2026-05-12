Introduction

‘A 24 hour ambulance strike is under way in Ireland. The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine had earlier warned the strike by 2,000 workers at the National Ambulance Service, which began at 8am, posed “a significant risk” to lives.’

‘Trade union Siptu has denied that lives will be put at risk because of its 24-hour ambulance strike.’

‘The HSE has warned that the National Ambulance Service (NAS) will experience delays to responding to non-life-threatening calls and that service capacity will be "significantly impacted.’

Dáil debate May 12, 2026

There was a heated exchange in the Dáil over the 24-hour strike by ambulance crews.

The case of Stephen Lavelle

‘Stephen Lavelle, who was from Erris in north Mayo, died the morning after he was admitted to hospital following an ambulance delay.’

‘An ambulance was called for him at 10.25pm, but despite several follow-up calls, no ambulance arrived. A doctor was called and arrived to see Stephen, after which the doctor told Stephen’s son Anthony, “This is a category one emergency. You need to get him to hospital right now”, McDonald said.’

An ambulance did not arrive and the family carried Stephen to a car to drive 56 miles to Mayo University Hospital.

Thoughts

I could never imagine myself working as a paramedic focused on saving lives and then choosing to go on strike knowing it would place lives at risk.

‘The strike is to continue until 8am on Wednesday. If the dispute is not resolved, a 48-hour strike is scheduled to start next Tuesday, with a 72-hour one the week after that.’

I would suggest those participating in this action who are effectively using the lives of the population as a bargaining chip to get more money are in the wrong profession.

NB: The average paramedic gross salary in Ireland is €43,776 or an equivalent hourly rate of €21.

End