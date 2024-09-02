Warning: The following video may increase blood pressure. Particularly if an informed Scot.

A fiver for Pfizer?

As Scots suffer their largest fall in living standards on record (due to lockdowns and Pfizer scaremongering) i often discover post 2020 there is no limit as to how much the nation seeks to humiliate itself.

Note guy from 5mins admits illness from the COVID jab.

‘It didn’t work out too well for me. I had a HUGE reaction to it.’’

Credit for video-Alexander Lasarev-Youtube. Give the guy a like and follow.

Bitchute comment- ‘‘Very depressing...not one single person discussed the gravity of what he had said about the jab causing death and illness and were only to happy to donate....shows you how utterly clueless and braindead the public really are. A very sad day for humanity.’’

Youtube comment- ‘‘The people donating money are peak brain damage.’’

Pfizer profits

Pfizer reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Full-year 2023 revenues were $58.5 billion. Pfizer also returned capital directly to shareholders through $9.2 billion of cash dividends, or $1.64 per share of common stock.

The company also reaffirmed full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $58.5 to $61.5 billion provided on December 13, 2023, and is on track to deliver at least $4 billion in annual net cost savings by the end of 2024 from its cost realignment program.

The dawn of a new religion?

The good news is all the money donated was given to one of Scotland’s many rough sleepers. Well done Alex!!

Links:

Source video- Alexander Lasarev Youtube also seen on Truth Provider Bitchute.

Alexthecomic- https://linktr.ee/alexthecomic

https://insights.pfizer.com/fourth-quarter-fy-earnings-2023/