Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Claire's avatar
Claire
19h

I guess they will ramp up the PCR cycles until they find it. They might find that Santa exists, too.

We watch, we laugh, we take notice of the actors, the words they use.

The sly words that there is nothing to worry about, no lockdowns 'HOWEVER' the 'WORRYING' thing is it 'doesn’t present', can 'mutate' blah, blah, blah.

Who are these actors? Someone give them an EMMY.

Thank you for highlighting the trickery and manipulation.

We must Keep focusing on the world we truly want that would make us happy and un-manifest the chaos we have all helped to create.

It’s time to focus (once aware of their plans) on what we want. Reality is created by desire, will, focus. keep imagining all malicious intentions to cause harm being returned to the error makers for their learning. It has to be returned otherwise, it harms us at deep levels.

Repeatedly think about our dream life and dream world, one that is peaceful and happy where the children are safe and free.

I envisage a house of dark cards toppling down the vortex each day, and the rest of us rising up out of this place, to a reality where we truly are Sovereign and free.

As always, BP, thank you.

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Declaration of Dumfries's avatar
Declaration of Dumfries
19h

I'm glad to say that, on Facebook at least, the Hantavirus get 90+% laughter emojis.

That feedback alone tells them it ain't happening, just like conscription.

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