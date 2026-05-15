Introduction

Public Health Scotland says a small number of individuals may have had contact with cases. Actions to be undertaken include;

Contact Tracing. Prolonged Isolation of 45 days. Precautionary asymptomatic PCR testing.

‘Contacts will continue to receive precautionary testing as required, as well as ongoing care and support.’

Devi Sridhar returns

Professor Sridhar said people in Scotland shouldn’t change anything they are doing in their daily lives. She explained: “It’s too early to worry and too early not to worry.’’ I wouldn’t change any plans right now, I would wait and see how this develops in the coming days.”

UKHSA Blog

Are the passengers required to isolate?

‘Passengers will isolate for 45 days from their last exposure, with regular testing and care provided by UKHSA and the NHS.’

Will there be a lockdown?

‘‘There is no reason to consider large-scale public health interventions of this nature.’’

Thoughts

Given the Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence to see Devi Sridhar 6 years on STILL lecturing the public as a health and moral authority sends shivers down my spine! It is sadly only more proof of an opposition failure to raise awareness of the most damning inquiry evidence which has been placed out of sight out of mind when it comes to discussing all things COVID.

Thanks for your attention

All feedback Welcome

End