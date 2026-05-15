Scotland under Hantavirus alert
A small number of Scots now linked to Hantavirus outbreak.
Introduction
Public Health Scotland says a small number of individuals may have had contact with cases. Actions to be undertaken include;
Contact Tracing.
Prolonged Isolation of 45 days.
Precautionary asymptomatic PCR testing.
‘Contacts will continue to receive precautionary testing as required, as well as ongoing care and support.’
Devi Sridhar returns
Professor Sridhar said people in Scotland shouldn’t change anything they are doing in their daily lives. She explained: “It’s too early to worry and too early not to worry.’’ I wouldn’t change any plans right now, I would wait and see how this develops in the coming days.”
UKHSA Blog
Are the passengers required to isolate?
‘Passengers will isolate for 45 days from their last exposure, with regular testing and care provided by UKHSA and the NHS.’
Will there be a lockdown?
‘‘There is no reason to consider large-scale public health interventions of this nature.’’
Thoughts
Given the Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence to see Devi Sridhar 6 years on STILL lecturing the public as a health and moral authority sends shivers down my spine! It is sadly only more proof of an opposition failure to raise awareness of the most damning inquiry evidence which has been placed out of sight out of mind when it comes to discussing all things COVID.
Thanks for your attention
All feedback Welcome
End
I guess they will ramp up the PCR cycles until they find it. They might find that Santa exists, too.
We watch, we laugh, we take notice of the actors, the words they use.
The sly words that there is nothing to worry about, no lockdowns 'HOWEVER' the 'WORRYING' thing is it 'doesn’t present', can 'mutate' blah, blah, blah.
Who are these actors? Someone give them an EMMY.
Thank you for highlighting the trickery and manipulation.
We must Keep focusing on the world we truly want that would make us happy and un-manifest the chaos we have all helped to create.
It’s time to focus (once aware of their plans) on what we want. Reality is created by desire, will, focus. keep imagining all malicious intentions to cause harm being returned to the error makers for their learning. It has to be returned otherwise, it harms us at deep levels.
Repeatedly think about our dream life and dream world, one that is peaceful and happy where the children are safe and free.
I envisage a house of dark cards toppling down the vortex each day, and the rest of us rising up out of this place, to a reality where we truly are Sovereign and free.
As always, BP, thank you.
I'm glad to say that, on Facebook at least, the Hantavirus get 90+% laughter emojis.
That feedback alone tells them it ain't happening, just like conscription.