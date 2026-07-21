Introduction

Published responses to the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Plan 2026-2040.

The public consultation on the draft Plan ran from November 2025 to January 2026 and there were 432 responses in total.

Judging by the feedback i think it’s fair to say there are alot of angry Scots out there!

Consultation highlights

‘‘Net zero is one big con to fleece us out of more money.’’

‘‘There’s nothing ‘just’ in this transition. Oil & gas jobs lost left, right and centre. Meanwhile the promised thousands of renewable jobs have failed to materialise by at least one, if not two, orders of magnitude. You must think we zip up the back.’’

‘‘I recommend you change tack completely. Impoverishing the nation will get you to net zero but not in the way you envisage.’’

‘‘This unholy rush to net zero is a complete waste of time and money.’’

‘‘The Scottish public couldn’t care less about Carbon Budgets that will impoverish them and reduce their freedoms. We’ve had enough.’’

‘‘The people of Scotland have had enough of your virtue signalling and nonsense drive to the mythical net zero.’’

- Response 852196694

‘‘The Climate Change Plan will reduce Scotland and it`s people to poverty without making any difference to the climate.’’

- Response 199111025

‘‘Man made climate change is a scam.’’

‘‘Scrap net 0.’

- Response 203998745

‘‘It doesn’t matter what the communities want, the Government just overturn local council and community objections. The industrialisation of the Highlands is absolutely frightening. Consultations are run by big multi national companies who are just trying to brainwash people into submission.’’

‘‘Councillors who oppose it are made to resign. Those who support it are taking back handers and sit in the boards of companies who will profit. It’s corrupt and not in accordance with the local people’s wishes. Tens of thousands of people have objected yet these voices are ignored. Health issues have been scoped out of proposals!! It’s a disgrace.’’

- Response 45019248

‘‘Scrap this net zero rubbish.’’

- Response 503289776

‘‘Making people poorer please prove to me about co2 emissions you can I am sick of this lies about climate change.’’

‘‘The only green transition you want is our green money.’’

- Garry , working class.

‘‘Stop telling everyone there is a climate change emergency and re brand it WEATHER.’’

‘‘The people and businesses of rural Scotland get some of the highest electricity prices in the world as well as a ruined environment. The Scottish government should be ashamed of how badly it has treated rural Scots.’’

‘‘Shetland is renowned worldwide for its natural beauty and wildlife, and the community has had to witness the continued industrialisation taking place, without any meaningful public consultation. This is resulting in mental anguish and also affecting the physical health of nearby residents, given the close proximity of turbines to their homes.’’

‘‘Current industries are likely to be destroyed, or severely impacted, by the SG’s commitment to net zero.’’

‘‘Communities are experiencing mental and physical anguish, as a result of the net zero policies being imposed on them. These, often sparsely populated communities, appear to have little rights or say in what is taking place.’’

- Response 356636639

‘‘Net Zero is a money making scam of no daily use to the average citizen, especially after last week's snow....didn't see any E V lorries or tractors clearing snow.’’

‘‘The Government can't control the weather....except by putting out nonsensical weather warnings to scare people to stay at home.’’

- Response 82516830

‘‘There is no such thing as climate change This is a hoax and the earth is in cycles which can be proving by looking at and measuring the ice in the artic etc.’’

‘‘I am a scientist who has been and studied the ice caps I the artic and there is no ice depletion happening I syead we are growing and making more ice caps.’’

- Response 522133635

‘‘It's a dishonest, ideological view that seeks to assert control over citizens rather than upholding freedom of choice.’’

- Response 735016554

‘‘Net zero is pointless, net zero what and why ? The UK emissions are nothing on a world scale.’’

- Response 972862144

‘‘Local communities are ignored and trampled on. Hopefully the government will change in may and these ridiculous proposals will be scrapped.’’

‘‘There is no need to decarbonise. Stop paying millions to scammers and profiteers.’’

‘‘Get your heads out of the sand & stop (Redacted text) all our money away!’’

- Response 1061627121

‘‘My husband can’t even walk across his own house without falling. To save 1% of the world’s emissions, many are bankrupted by your demands. We do not want 15 minute neighbourhoods, we want family life. We want free choice, not climate diktats.’’

- Response 1053995806

‘‘Living in the highlands of Scotland it is very clear that their is nothing ‘just’ about this ‘transition’ and it’s whole justification is unraveling more and more by the day. I do not know if a single community in our area that is not fighting off an energy company, and being subjected to their immoral tactics. We are being rushed to another energy system through fear mongering and the end result will be mass suffering and the natural world will be no closer to being ‘saved’ - in fact the situation may well be worse as a result.’’

- Response 825489024

‘‘There is no 'just' transition as we have to pay for this without there being a clear consensus among scientists that there is a 'climate emergency'. The climate changes.

Dr Robert Davis: “Global temperatures have not been changing as state of the art climate models predicted they would. Not a single mention of satellite temperature observations appears in the IPCC Summary for Policymakers.”

- Response 925925571

‘‘We already have more than enough wind turbines in situ to power every single household in Scotland. Fact.’’

‘‘When communities who have rightly had enough of being ignored vote against these monstrosities they are then simply overruled. This is neither just nor fair. Then we are offered community funds as a bribe? Absolutely ludicrous. Our land and our views are not for sale.’’



’’I have worked in the NHS with people on their deathbed. It has made me question the values we as a society attach to certain things.’’

- Response 345623223

‘‘We should not industrialise our iconic landscapes to become England's power station lining the pockets of Blackrock etc.’’

- Response 1013059440

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End