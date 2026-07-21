Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Nicola Lund's avatar
Nicola Lund
2h

Wow! I’m amazed they published these comments. But they’ll no doubt use them to ‘show’ how widespread so-called ‘climate denial’ is 🤨

I’m waiting for the Wales Carbon Budget 2026-2031 to come out 🥹

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Richard Leger's avatar
Richard Leger
2h

The scam well explained:

https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/the-smug-infantile-thievery-of-the

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