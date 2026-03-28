Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
2h

It is delusional.

I have a nursery school friend, it seems not so friendly today, who at one point was head of BP renewable energy. BP? Renewable energy?!

The ex boss of BP Lord John Browne, CEO BP 1995–2007, has criticized the UK government for having 'gone soft' on net zero.

This is the level of insanity we are dealing with.

I copied a speech 2023 by

David Bellamy: CO₂ Is The World’s Best Friend

https://nedpamphilon.substack.com/p/david-bellamy-co-is-the-worlds-best

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M H's avatar
M H
2h

They are clowns controlling our weather in Scotland.🤡

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