Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Pamela Thomas's avatar
Pamela Thomas
9h

Ive sent email to register as a witness to police not taking concerns from public ill also add the crown office is where they took those orders I've got it recorded from major crime team who eventually years later took a statement. I'll keep you posted x

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Barbara M's avatar
Barbara M
9h

Another shocking scandal 😡

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