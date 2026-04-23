Introduction

The Scottish Police Authority is investigating a complaint about a Covid era directive ‘Operation Talla’ telling officers to "ignore" criminal complaints relating to vaccine jabs.

‘It was put in place to "activate organisational plans for a pandemic scenario’’ and was later expanded to police forces across the whole of the United Kingdom by the National Police Chiefs' Council.’

The full article can be viewed on The Scottish Daily Express website.

Social media 23 April 2026

Former Police Constable Mark Sexton statement in relation to developments on his X account XPCBirmingham.

COVID-19 vaccination harms evidence

Thoughts

It should be noted at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry the Scottish Police Federation admitted with regards policing by consent model that there were ‘‘an unusually high number of web enquiry, contacts from serving officers expressing concerns.’’

A reminder Police Scotland are currently accepting any evidence of criminality carried out within Scottish care homes as part of Operation Koper. The FOI in relation to this matter can be viewed here.

H/T to Moira Brown and Janie Walsh as without their perseverance the Scottish ‘Operation Talla’ directive would not be known.

Thanks for your attention

All feedback welcome.

End