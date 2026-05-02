Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

‘Lady Smith, Chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), published her findings relating to the provision of residential care for children at Fettes College in Edinburgh. She concludes that, over at least four decades, from the 1950s, pupils were regularly subjected to appalling abuse at Fettes.’

‘‘Fettes shamefully failed to protect pupils from decades of abuse.’’

The inquiry case study findings can be viewed here.

Media coverage

Fettes College Edinburgh.

Full details available at STV News.

Latest from inquiry 1st May 2026

Tam Paton case.

Full details available at STV News.

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