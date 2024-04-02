Credit to Rick Munn and TNT Radio for stepping up to cover the Scottish COVID inquiry these past weeks. Please watch the following series of videos. Follow Rick on X/Twitter @noreward_norisk

Credit to Dr Bruce Scott (author of Gulag Caledonia) for showing an interest in the Scottish COVID inquiry and my work and speaking out since 2020.

‘‘This should be front page news'‘

Rick Munn- ‘‘This is disturbing beyond belief’’

Dr.Scott refers to the following witness statement from the CEO of Scottish Care Dr.Donald Macaskill with regards to care home liability.

TNT update April 8 2024

Sonia Poulton interviews Dr.Clare Craig. Scottish COVID inquiry.

‘‘One story after another after another.’’

-Midazolam-Neglect-Blanket DNRs-Medical Neglect-

‘‘The hospitals were empty.’

‘‘Nursing home residents do use hospitals quite alot…the empty hospitals were empty as there were sick people from nursing homes and care homes who are being denied care…and then they died.’’

‘‘Some of these excess deaths WILL BE a result of these policies.’’

Pandemic ?

TNT update 12 April 2024

Sonia Poulton interviews Dr Bruce Scott on Scottish COVID inquiry.

-Forged DNR signatures-Maltreatment in care homes-Mental health detriment of lockdown

‘‘To me it strikes of gross maltreatment and torture and of a criminal nature.’’

‘‘What i can’t get over is the lack of coverage in the mainstream news’’

TNT update 25 April 2024

David Kurten interviews Pamela Thomas from the Scottish COVID bereaved group. Her brother James is noted as having died of only COVID-19 (full testimony avaialble on my page) despite many other serious issues surrounding his death including a heart attack. The cause of death COVID-19 was even disputed by the funeral director.

TNT update 2 May 2024

Dr Bruce Scott with Rick Munn discuss the Scottish COVID inquiry and the absence of mainstream and alternative media in providing coverage.

‘‘I am suprised more people aren’t picking up this wealth of factual information on a daily basis that could effectively sink this whole organisation up in Scotland.’’ -Rick Munn

‘‘I was in Ediinburgh the other day all these protestors protesting about the climate…they’re not protesting about their own elderly people in the care homes being treated disgracefully…they’re not bothered..that is highly concerning.’’ - Dr Scott

For more on the Scottish COVID inquiry vitist @therustler83 @drbrucescott @Moira_Dundee on X (twitter) platform.

links:

https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0189-000001.pdf

https://tntradio.live/presenters/rick-munn/

https://tntradio.live/

https://www.brucescott.org.uk/