Amanda’s father sadly passed away on 17 January 2021 aged 82 after testing positive for COVID. Prior to 2019 her dad was described as ‘‘very fit’’ and that ‘‘he had barely seen a hospital in his life.’’ However the follow year the family were noticing problems with his behaviour and were seeking further investigations. He was referred to a memory clinic for a possible dementia diagnosis but due to lockdown it was deemed ‘non urgent’ and cancelled.

No healthcare/no GP

‘‘Dad didn't get the MRI before we went into lockdown.’’ -Paragraph 10 of statement

Ms Burnetts family had difficulty accessing GP in lockdown.

‘‘The GP did not want to see mum or dad in person.’’ -Paragraph 14 of statement

However the GP was happy to prescribed powerful drugs for her father over the telephone who was becoming increasingly agitated.

‘‘On one occasion a Dr who had never met Dad prescribed haloperidol over the telephone with no discussion about side effects and risks.’’ -Paragraph 15 of statement

Haloperidol is a anti-psychotic and is also used in palliative care.

Lockdown isolation harms

Here Ms Burnett describes the negative effect lockdown and isolation was having on her father.

‘‘He looked more drawn..his eyes looked more distressed…it was really visceral the change in him….the spark had gone...there was no hope.’’

Power of attorney was deemed ‘‘worthless’’.

Hopelessness

Ms Burnett further elaborates on the hopelessness instilled by the lockdown restrictions and lack of any meaningful discussions from NHSGGC on the health of her father which she believes ultimately led to his passing.

‘‘You mention in your statement your dad just went into a black hole.’’

-Faryma Bahrami-junior counsel to the inquiry

‘‘I truly believe had he been discharged earlier he’d still be here today.’’

Summer 2020

During summer 2020 her father was admitted to hospital for a possible UTI and a noteable decline in his memory and behaviour yet COVID protocols were immediately put in place.

‘‘After dad was admitted, it was explained to us that he would be tested for Covid19 and then isolated until a negative test came back. He isolated in a room to himself with a bathroom and shower.’’ -Paragraph 39 of statement

The family were not allowed to visit during this time but it was decided he may have alzheimers and dementia although he was never scanned. He was then placed on new medications.

‘‘The doctors stripped away all dad's medication and started him on new ones.’’-Paragraph 43 of statement

Christmas

‘‘I was desperate to get dad out. I hadn't seen him in person for nearly 5 months. He was clearly upset and distressed. He was missing us like mad.’’

-Paragraph 51 of statement

Assaulted

Whilst hospitilised it was reported to the family her father has been assaulted on the ward several times. During this period all visiting rights for the family including outdoor, masked socially distanced visits were denied. Amanda’s father was feeling hopeless.

‘‘You were told by a nurse that your father has been punched and kicked by a new patient’’

-Faryma Bahrami-junior counsel to the inquiry

‘‘The last zoom call i had with my father he expressed if he couldn’t see his family he would rather be dead.’’

Further lockdown deterioration

Ms.Burnett was noticing further declines in her fathers health due to lockdown combined with the assaults.

‘‘It was becoming harmful to dad's health not being able to see anyone. ‘‘

We noticed the changes in him as the weeks went on. Dad was struggling with dementia, dealing with it in a pandemic, shut off from everyone he recognised and knew and loved and living in an environment where he got assaulted by other patients.’’ -Paragraph 63 of statement

COVID vaccine

In December 2020 after the COVID vaccine rollout the family was feeling positive as their father would be first in line to be vaccinated. He never received the injection. He suubsequently tested positive for COVID 11th January 2021. The following day DNRs were being discussed with the family.

‘‘nameRedacted started talking about putting a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) in place for dad…

..I was furious talking about the potential that dad could lose his life.’’

Final remarks

In her final remarks Ms Burnett highlights the serious problems caused by the restrictions on healthcare provision and the erosion of human rights.

‘‘If he and my Mum had been able to access important care and support while at home we would not have had to react to a crisis incident with a hugely disproportionate impact on Dad's freedom and right to be in the care of his loved ones.’’

- Paragraph 118 of statement

Crown office

Her fathers death has been referred to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0339-000001.pdf

Full video-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry YouTube- Impact hearing | Health and social care | 6 December 2023 (afternoon session)

https://www.nhs.uk/medicines/haloperidol/about-haloperidol/