Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Impact hearing | Health and social care |21 March 2024 (morning session)
Highlights from today's session. Dr Iain Kennedy from the BMA Scotland who reveals surgical masks do not work to stop COVID-19.
Introduction
The second witness to testify in this session is Dr lain Kennedy, chair of the BMA's Scottish Council a role held since August 2022. Prior to that Iain sat on the BMA's Scottish Council and GP committee and did so throughout the pandemic. He works as a GP in Inverness.
Face masks useless
Here Dr.Kennedy cites the evidence for the effectiveness of surgical face masks.
'‘Fluid resistant surgical masks were relatively USELESS in terms of protecting doctors from COVID'‘
The Scottish government repeatedly ignored these concerns from the BMA.
NB: Surgical masks/face coverings were MANDATED for all in Scotland for 2 years and even in 2024 ‘wear a mask’ signage is still on display within the NHS.
‘Long COVID’
In this segment Dr.Kennedy reveals that he has not seen a single patient in FOUR YEARS that specifically came into his practise due to being ill with ‘Long COVID.’
'I can think possibly of maybe just TWO that have mentioned it when in about other things'
'I haven't dealt with a patient that came in and said i'd like to discuss Long COVID.'
The Scottish parliament as of March 2024 claims 187,000 Scots suffer from the condition and has since allocated £ 10 million.
Lockdown harms
Here Dr Kennedy outlines the severe harms that have accrued in the population due to lockdown.
‘There is no doubt having dealt with patients the pandemic had a MASSIVE impact on the populations mental health'
‘Significantly higher levels of psychological disease.‘
'HUGE impact on children aswell.'
Dr Kennedy continues to reveal further lockdown harms…
‘‘That's a common finding amongst GPs..that patients conditions have worsened.’’
Orthapedic hips and knees
'‘The population has become deconditioned.’’
Many patients may no longer be deemed fit for surgery with cancer screening stopped for upto 1 year.
Mental health
Mental health harms from lockdown are explained.
'‘I know those patients already known to the mental health services LARGE groups of them completely had their follow up stopped'‘
Mental health is worse NOW than in 2020.
NHS culture
Dr Kennedy explains an NHS culture of ‘‘command and control’’ which is NOT helpful for patient safety.
‘‘Doctors and healthcare workers don't feel confident about speaking up and raising concerns..that’s not good for patients'‘
‘Right now the NHS in Scotland is in the worst position i can remember it.'
Dr.Kennedy goes on to explain the ''massive'' NHS Scotland backlogs due to lockdown. How many excess deaths might this generate ?
‘'We know that prior to the pandemic (Mar 2020) there were 335,000 on waiting lists in Scotland and Dec 2023 that figure has risen to 680,000 on waiting lists'‘
No COVID deaths in doctors
Despite repeated claims in his testimony of a ‘‘complete lack of adequate PPE'' for doctors, putting them at increased risk of the virus yet despite this..
…not a single GP in Scotland died 'involving' COVID-19 in 2020.
Remarkably only 5 ‘COVID’ deaths in 3 years and 56 deaths in total covering all front-line roles from around 170,000 staff over the same period. This means 99.9% of NHS staff survived COVID-19 !
HCWs at continued risk
‘‘Almost four years after the virus came to the UK's shores it continues to leave healthcare workers unprotected against the continuing risks from Covid-19.’’ -Paragraph 56 of statement
‘‘Not only did doctors work in highly pressured environments with increasing workloads for most of the pandemic, while putting their lives on the line.’’
1 million less physical appointments
Yet in reality GPs were seeing around 1 MILLION less patients in 2020 with markedly lower physical appointments throughout the entire pandemic.
Concluding BMA statement remarks:
‘‘Likewise, a health in all policies' approach and cross-government strategies to improve population health and reduce health inequalities would improve the UK's resilience to future pandemics and thereby help to mitigate some of the impacts on both staff and patients.’’
End
Dr Iain Kennedy full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0424-000001.pdf
Full video-YouTube-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Impact hearing | Health and social care | 21 March 2024 (morning session)
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/bereaved-families-faced-stark-choice-32411800.amp
https://twitter.com/ScotParl/status/1635672350510202881
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/covid_19_deaths_by_occupation_20_21/response/2378133/attach/2/NRS%20FOI%20202300367784%20Jonathan%20Black%20COVID%2019%20deaths%20by%20occupation%202020%202022%20Health%20Response%2028%20July%202023.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1
https://www.publichealthscotland.scot/publications/primary-care-in-hours-general-practice-activity-visualisation/primary-care-in-hours-general-practice-activity-visualisation-as-at-31-october-2022-6-december-2022/dashboard/
Amazing breakdown as per ! Well done 👌
Covid is a criminal conspiracy. Anyone who portrays it as a medical emergency is misleading people.
Covid is not an epidemiological story. Covid is a crime story. Covid-19 is the biggest money laundering scheme in the history of the world.
It’s imperative that everyone stop ceding ground to these fascists by reifying the Big Lie that "Covid" is a unique disease and that it is responsible for a global pandemic.
"Covid" the disease is pure fiction. There was no pandemic- it's all fraud.
All the rest of it (biolabs / batsoup / bioweapons / lableaks) is political theatre and bread and circuses.
Covid is a global conspiracy by the Worlds transnational ruling class which was planned out and war-gamed at the WEF, the central bankers summit in Jackson Hole, and at Event 201.
99% of people falsely certified as having ‘died from covid’ actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and ‘public health’ despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.
From the CDC itself 7/16/21: “Of the 540,667 hospitalized coronavirus patients included in the study, 80,174 died during the observation period (March 2020 to March 2021). A whopping 99.1% of the patients who died had at least one pre-existing condition, with just 740 having no prior condition on record.
Most patients who "died from COVID" had multiple pre-existing conditions, with just 2.6% suffering from only one condition, compared to 32.3% who had two to five preexisting conditions, 39.1% who had six to ten, and 25.1% who have more than ten pre-existing conditions.”
Translation: No one has "died from Covid" as “Covid” is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, “flu” and many other disease conditions.