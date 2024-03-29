Introduction

The second witness to testify in this session is Dr lain Kennedy, chair of the BMA's Scottish Council a role held since August 2022. Prior to that Iain sat on the BMA's Scottish Council and GP committee and did so throughout the pandemic. He works as a GP in Inverness.

Face masks useless

Here Dr.Kennedy cites the evidence for the effectiveness of surgical face masks.

'‘Fluid resistant surgical masks were relatively USELESS in terms of protecting doctors from COVID'‘

The Scottish government repeatedly ignored these concerns from the BMA.

NB: Surgical masks/face coverings were MANDATED for all in Scotland for 2 years and even in 2024 ‘wear a mask’ signage is still on display within the NHS.

‘Long COVID’

In this segment Dr.Kennedy reveals that he has not seen a single patient in FOUR YEARS that specifically came into his practise due to being ill with ‘Long COVID.’

'I can think possibly of maybe just TWO that have mentioned it when in about other things'

'I haven't dealt with a patient that came in and said i'd like to discuss Long COVID.'

The Scottish parliament as of March 2024 claims 187,000 Scots suffer from the condition and has since allocated £ 10 million.

Lockdown harms

Here Dr Kennedy outlines the severe harms that have accrued in the population due to lockdown.

‘There is no doubt having dealt with patients the pandemic had a MASSIVE impact on the populations mental health'

‘Significantly higher levels of psychological disease.‘

'HUGE impact on children aswell.'

Dr Kennedy continues to reveal further lockdown harms…

‘‘That's a common finding amongst GPs..that patients conditions have worsened.’’

Orthapedic hips and knees

'‘The population has become deconditioned.’’

Many patients may no longer be deemed fit for surgery with cancer screening stopped for upto 1 year.

Mental health

Mental health harms from lockdown are explained.

'‘I know those patients already known to the mental health services LARGE groups of them completely had their follow up stopped'‘

Mental health is worse NOW than in 2020.

NHS culture

Dr Kennedy explains an NHS culture of ‘‘command and control’’ which is NOT helpful for patient safety.

‘‘Doctors and healthcare workers don't feel confident about speaking up and raising concerns..that’s not good for patients'‘

‘Right now the NHS in Scotland is in the worst position i can remember it.'

Dr.Kennedy goes on to explain the ''massive'' NHS Scotland backlogs due to lockdown. How many excess deaths might this generate ?

‘'We know that prior to the pandemic (Mar 2020) there were 335,000 on waiting lists in Scotland and Dec 2023 that figure has risen to 680,000 on waiting lists'‘

No COVID deaths in doctors

Despite repeated claims in his testimony of a ‘‘complete lack of adequate PPE'' for doctors, putting them at increased risk of the virus yet despite this..

…not a single GP in Scotland died 'involving' COVID-19 in 2020.

Remarkably only 5 ‘COVID’ deaths in 3 years and 56 deaths in total covering all front-line roles from around 170,000 staff over the same period. This means 99.9% of NHS staff survived COVID-19 !

HCWs at continued risk

‘‘Almost four years after the virus came to the UK's shores it continues to leave healthcare workers unprotected against the continuing risks from Covid-19.’’ -Paragraph 56 of statement

‘‘Not only did doctors work in highly pressured environments with increasing workloads for most of the pandemic, while putting their lives on the line.’’

1 million less physical appointments

Yet in reality GPs were seeing around 1 MILLION less patients in 2020 with markedly lower physical appointments throughout the entire pandemic.

Concluding BMA statement remarks:

‘‘Likewise, a health in all policies' approach and cross-government strategies to improve population health and reduce health inequalities would improve the UK's resilience to future pandemics and thereby help to mitigate some of the impacts on both staff and patients.’’

End

Links:

Dr Iain Kennedy full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0424-000001.pdf

Full video-YouTube-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Impact hearing | Health and social care | 21 March 2024 (morning session)

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/bereaved-families-faced-stark-choice-32411800.amp

https://twitter.com/ScotParl/status/1635672350510202881

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/covid_19_deaths_by_occupation_20_21/response/2378133/attach/2/NRS%20FOI%20202300367784%20Jonathan%20Black%20COVID%2019%20deaths%20by%20occupation%202020%202022%20Health%20Response%2028%20July%202023.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.publichealthscotland.scot/publications/primary-care-in-hours-general-practice-activity-visualisation/primary-care-in-hours-general-practice-activity-visualisation-as-at-31-october-2022-6-december-2022/dashboard/