Ms.Napier is employed by Turning Point Scotland and has been a social care worker for the last 20 years. She is a union representative.

She notes in her statement no one she knew died or even became seriously unwell with COVID.

However, Ms.Napier explains the harms she has witnessed on herself and others from prologed mask wearing.

‘‘I never in my life has sinusitis before and i had it really…really badly and still at times suffer for it.’’

-2 hours on the bus and then 12 hours at work.

‘‘I feel that had a real deterimental effect to myself and others.’’

‘‘Even people within my family are suffering from it, regular sinusitis now.’’

‘‘My daughter is a nurse..her face would be RED RAW….literally from wearing a mask.’’

Here Ms.Napier explains she believes she has developed ‘Long COVID’ and has lost all confidence in the vaccination programme. She explains those unvaccinated are having less health problems dealing with ‘COVID’ than those vaccinated.

‘‘I know people (even with underlying conditions) that have not had the vaccine and have had COVID and it’s been slight…i know others fully vaccinated and COVID hit them like a ton of bricks.’’

‘‘I took two vaccines i wish i had never taken it at all…if i was offered it again i wouldn’t do it.’’

Ms.Napier also points out the coercive tactics used by the government and her employer to facilitate compliance with the COVID vaccinations.

‘‘veiled threats what will happen if you don’t take the vaccine?’’

Given Ms.Napier has lost all confidence in COVID vaccinations did she perphaps develop ‘Long COVID’ directly from the vaccine?

Dr Kevin Deans is a consultant chemical pathologist at NHS Grampian who has been researching long Covid confirms this is happening.

credit for video-@RussTT11 on twitter/X

NB: I could find no mainstream media reports of this testimony.

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0472-000001.pdf

Full video-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Youtube-Impact hearing | Health and social care | 9 May 2024 (morning session)

https://www.ecotextile.com/2021040127603/dyes-chemicals-news/exclusive-chemical-cocktail-found-in-face-masks.html