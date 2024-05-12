Ms MacKenzie talks about her son David who has lived in supported accommodation since 2002. David is 44 years old and has a complex epilepsy condition called West Syndrome which was diagnosed when he was 19 years old.

At the inquiry Ms.Mackenzie talks about the harms from Lockdown restrictions.

'It was just awful..it really was terrible..we all suffered..emotionally.’

'We could see it oursevles..David had a very low mood and became withdrawn'

David has now been impacted long term because of the restrictions imposed on his healthcare. Prior to the lockdown David was said to be a “very happy personality” and was “very affectionate”.

‘‘David’s mobility was good pre-COVID because of swimming, rebound therapy, walking in the park..(in lockdown) that was all finished…he was getting nothing.’’

Further details within Ms.MacKenzie’s statement speak of being banned from entering thee building with window visits the only way to see her son. Physical contact was forbidden.

Once again we read about desperate family members contacting former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman only for their pleas to fall on deaf ears.

As mentioned in the video (paragraph 58) reveals the devastating impact lockdown restrictions have had on David’s health. His muscles now ‘‘wasting away’’ leaving him wheelchair bound.

Ms.MacKenzie felt so strongly about the harms she was witnessing she wanted to take David out of the home but was worried about the consequences.

In her closing remarks Ms.MacKenzie talks about how she felt about the rules imposed during 2021. Despite being fully vaccinated, visiting David outdoors and wearing a mask she was still unable to have privacy at the home and care for her son.

'The rules were LUDICROUS and UNNECESSARY.'

Sadly, post pandemic David has been hospitilised twice and has been very unwell.

NB: On this rare ocassion there was fair reporting of this testimony in the Courier. See link below.

End.

Links:

Full video-Youtube-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Impact hearing | Health and social care | 8 May 2024 (morning session)

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0455-000001.pdf

https://pamis.org.uk/

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/scottish-politics/4973836/woman-tells-inquiry-of-frustration-after-covid-care-rules-kept-her-away-from-son/