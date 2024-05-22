Todays session hears from Western Isles GP Dr Gail Cunningham. A few important facts to know are as follows:

1-NHS Western Isles hospitals recorded NO deaths directly attributable to COVID-19 during the entire pandemic. (cohorts with no known underlying conditions)

2-Only 10 deaths were recorded in hospitals with COVID-19 noted as the underlying cause all aged ovr 45.

3-90% of all COVID deaths occured in the elderly population aged 65+ all with serious pre-existing conditions.

4-Deaths from all causes in 2020 was the LOWEST in NHS Western Isles history.

5-Deaths from all causes in 2022 the HIGHEST in NHS Western Isles history.

6-Both COVID-19 deaths and deaths from all causes INCREASED after the COVID vaccination rollout.

What about care homes?

Only 3 deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19 over the first 15 months of the pandemic for which is data is made available by NRS.

Testimony

Here in the highlights below Dr Cunningham cites grave concern over the lockdown impact on the mental health of young people, especially in relation to school closures.

Adverse impacts which are still ongoing in 2024.

‘‘Alot of the youngsters i thin it was the effects of the lockdown..not being able to socialise…school disrupted..university disrupted.’’

-Suicidal ideation in young people increased by 300% during the lockdown.

'Prior to the pandemic i would maybe see somebody expressing suicidal ideas once per month…During the pandemic that had increased DRAMATICALLY…sometimes every week somebody said that they were feeling suicidial, often they were young, in their teens or early 20’s.’’

‘‘The levels of mental health issues i believe are at least in part due to the prolonged and repeated lockdowns.’

Safe and effective?

In her final remarks to the inquiry Dr.Cunningham cites real concern around COVID mRNA vaccine safety and of a possible relationship with excess deaths. Lord Brailsford is equally as concerned with excess deaths and has a team now looking into this.

‘‘A couple of things i am VERY interested in are excess death rates…why we should have excess death rates post pandemic.’’

‘‘The other thing i am also VERY interested is the vaccines and the vaccine injury we know that happens with any vaccine. It would be helpful to be clear about what the risks are and bare that in mind if we are producing any more mRNA vaccines….Just to be very very clear of the safety profile of the ones we are using at this time.’’

In her statement Dr.Cunningham makes it much clearer she and other practitioners ARE seeing people with SERIOUS vaccine injury very likely as a result of COVID vaccination.

Are excess deaths occuring due to COVID vaccines?

Towards the end of her statement Dr Cunningham does not believe the Island needs a Long COVID service and criticises the lockdown approach.

Given the data below Dr.Cunningham’s comments around Long COVID provision are not suprising.

As before, i could find no mainstream media reports of this testimony.

End

Links:

Full statement: https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0384-000001.pdf

Full video-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Youtube- Impact hearing| Health and social care|17 May 2024 (morning session)

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/hospital_mortality_data_2010_202_215/response/2343946/attach/3/2023%20381%20Final%20Response.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/hospital_mortality_data_2010_202_215/response/2354286/attach/3/2023%20399%20Final%20Response.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/long_covid_in_staff_2020_2023_2030/response/2399825/attach/3/2023%20519%20Final%20Response.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1