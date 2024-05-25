Today’s session features NHS Glasgow porter and union representative for UNITE Neil Gray. Mr.Gray works within the Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Extended highlights featured below. I will upload further details located within Mr.Gray’s statement when made available.

Start of the pandemic

‘‘At first as you remember it you and your colleagues were not getting COVID.’’

Reply- ‘Not at first.’ ——NO TEST=NO COVID.——??

‘‘They thought the workload was going to be higher…it turned out we we weren’t really needed.’’

‘‘Alot of patients were discharged out of the hospital either to home or care homes…the workload was definetely not as bad.’’

‘‘Your everyday general medicine patients…we we used to these wards being full to capacity most days..but you’d go into those wards and they’d be half empty.’’

‘‘We had lots of free down time.’’

Even WITH ‘COVID’ patients wards still remained below normal capacity.

‘‘Gradually the workload would increase but still wouldn’t be anywhere near a normal day.’’

As one can see compared to pre pandemic rates EMERGENCY depts in the Royal Infirmary were missing around 5,000 patients per month during the 2020 lockdown. Even by May the peak monthly admission rate was upto 4,500 patients up from 3,500 in March.

Total monthly admissions as follows:

April+May 2019=16,565

April+May 2020=8,067

A 50% decrease in pre pandemic rates.

Below is planned operations (70% below normal) and emergency admissions (37% below normal) for the whole of NHS Glasgow 2020-2023.

Deaths

According to National Records of Scotland only 4 porters died in 2020 ‘involving’ COVID-19 i suspect from an employed workforce in the thousands.

Designated ‘‘COVID’’ wards

‘‘If one patient had COVID in a ward then that ward would become a COVID contact ward you couldn’t place patients in there.’’

‘‘Wards were changing sometimes you’d come in the morning but by the afternoon it was a COVID ward because someone tested positive.’’

‘‘You wouldn’t know you were going into a COVID ward at first unless you were told.’’

First ‘COVID case’ in a porter.

‘‘My first recollection of a porter with COVID was August 2020.’’

Did ‘half empty’ wards lead to the following dance routines recorded up and down the UK in 2020?

‘‘We had lots of free down time.’’ - Neil Gray-NHS Glasgow porter

I could find no mainstream media articles of this testimony.

End

Links:

Full video-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Youtube-Impact hearing | Health and social care | 23 May 2024 (afternoon session)